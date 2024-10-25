What are ELO's biggest songs?

Jeff Lynne's symphonic rockers will play their final ever show at London's Hyde Park next summer... but what are their all-time most streamed tracks?

Electric Light Orchestra - Mr Blue Sky: release date 20th January 1978 The climax of the album Out Of The Blue's Concerto For A Rainy Day suite of songs, Mr Blue Sky remains ELO's biggest-selling single, being certified four times Platinum in the UK and three times Platinum in the US. Suprisingly, the single only made Number 6 in the UK charts. It's been streamed over 1.01 billion times on Spotify and the video has enjoyed over 69 million views on YouTube. Electric Light Orchestra - Mr. Blue Sky (Official Video)

Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down: release date 24th August 1979 ELO's biggest hit in the UK, peaking at Number 3 in the charts and being certified Platinum, Don't Bring Me Down was the third single to be taken from the album Discovery. The track has had over 384 million Spotify plays and over 31 million YouTube views. Electric Light Orchestra - Don't Bring Me Down (Official Video)

Electric Light Orchestra - Livin' Thing: release date 29th October 1976 Taken from the band's sixth album A New World Record, this classic song made Number 4 in the UK in the autumn of 1976 and peaked at Number 13 in the US. Livin' Thing had a boost in popularity in 1997 when the song was used in the final scene of the movie Boogie Nights. The track has had over 249 million Spotofy plays and over 21 million YouTube views. Electric Light Orchestra - Livin' Thing (Official Video)

Electric Light Orchestra - Last Train To London: release date 9th November 1979 Originally issued as a double A-side with the more sedate Confusion, this disco-era banger peaked at Number 8 in the UK charts, earning it a Silver disc. The song has notched up over 196 million Spotify streams and over 158 video views on YouTube. Electric Light Orchestra - Last Train to London (Official Video)

Electric Light Orchestra - Evil Woman: release date 28th November 1975 Reportedly written in half an hour as the last track for the band's album Face The Music, this classic song peaked at Number 10 in the UK charts, and was certified Platinum in the US. It's been streamed over 125 million times on Spotify and a version of the song recorded live at Wembley Stadium in 2017 has been viewed over 22 million times on YouTube. Jeff Lynne's ELO - Evil Woman (Live at Wembley Stadium)

Electric Light Orchestra - Turn To Stone: release date 14th October 1977 The first single to be taken from the hugely-popular Out Of The Blue album only made it to Number 18 in the UK charts, sold enough copies to be certified Silver, remaining in the Top 75 for 12 weeks. This upbeat track has had over 99 million Spotify streams and the Live At Wembley Stadium video has had over 18 million views on YouTube. Jeff Lynne's ELO - Turn to Stone (Live at Wembley Stadium)

Electric Light Orchestra - Telephone Line: release date 13th May 1977 This atmospheric single was the final single to be taken from the album A New World Record, and made No 8 in the UK, Number 7 in the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in New Zealand and Canada. It's been streamed over 91 million times and the Wembley Stadium live video has been watched over 46 million times. Jeff Lynne's ELO - Telephone Line (Live at Wembley Stadium)

Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman: release date 22nd September 1978 The follow-up to Mr Blue Sky matched that classic's chart placing, peaking at Number 6 in the UK and earning a BPI Silver disc. The track was issued on 7" in purple vinyl and in the digital age, the track has had over 81 million Spotify streams and over 227,000 YouTube views. Electric Light Orchestra - Sweet Talkin' Woman (1978)

Electric Light Orchestra - Xanadu: release date 13th June 1980 ELO's only UK Number 1 single was this collaboration with Olivia Newton-John, which was the title song from the disco movie featuring the Grease star and dancing legend Gene Kelly. Jeff Lynne wasn't keen on it himself, but it also topped the charts in Austria, Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and West Germany. The track has been streamed on Spotify over 77 million times and watched on YouTube over 15 million times. Xanadu | Olivia Newton-John & Gene Kelly's '80s/'40s Hybrid E.L.O. Roller Disco