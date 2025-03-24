KISS for surprise "unmasked" Las Vegas show in 2025

The band are reportedly set to play a show without makeup in the city of Sin to celebrate 50 years of The KISS Army.

KISS have announced an non-makeup show for 2025.

The costumed glam-rockers stepped down from the stage in 2023 at their 'farewell show' at New York's Madison Square Garden.

However, according to an email sent out to their super-fans, the Rock and Roll All Nite band will play an "unmasked" shows to celebrate 50 years of The Kiss Army at a convention titled Kiss Army Storms Vegas, which lasts from 14th - 16th November.

In a Facebook Post shared by Rock N Roll Experience, an invitation to the event explains that the Official Experience Packages for the event includes "access to the KISS Unmasked live show," "Q&A with members of KISS," and “a special live performance from former KISS member Bruce Kulick, along with other special guests, activities, exclusive experiences and more.”

Despite fans being confused by KISS reuniting for the shows after they teased a "new era" with upcoming avatar shows, one fan theorised in comments that the gigs will not necessarily consist of the band's original members, since KISS sold their catalogue, brand name and IP in a huge deal last year.

KISS apparently ARE doing a non-make up show in Vegas. This November 14 - 16, 2025. Special guest Bruce Kulick. The... Posted by Rock N Roll Experience on Saturday, March 22, 2025

The news comes after bassist and co-lead vocalist Gene Simmons postponed 17 dates on his upcoming solo tour in April and May.

Meanwhile, the band's plans for an ABBA Voyage-style hologram show appear to be very much in the works.

Last year saw co-lead vocalist and guitarist Paul Stanley say the shows will be “beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated".

Speaking on Billboard's podcast Behind The Setlist, he said: "People just are thrilled with [ABBA Voyage]. I took my wife last month, and I had seen it last year. So Pophouse understood what we wanted to do and that what we wanna create is something that’s state of the art today."

The 73-year-old musician added that the technology has improved further since ABBA Voyage launched and said that he's confident the addition of George Lucas’ Industrial Light Magic, will provide a thrilling experience for fans.

“What I can tell you is that the technology that’s being used, which is a furthering of the technology used on the ABBA show, has to be installed and basically a building has to be built around it," teased the band's co-founder.

"So this isn’t something where you’re in Kansas City today, and tomorrow you fly with your projector to do it. It demands an arena, so to speak that’s really solely used for a show like this."

Despite his excitement for the shows, Stanley is not keen about it being referred to as an "avatar" show.

"That term seems to get thrown around a lot, but the idea of a simulated concert is not what we wanna do," he said. "Frankly, I would find that that boring. What we’re creating is an immersive experience that KISS fans will love and people who have never been exposed to KISS or might not like certain aspects of the band will have to see.

"It’s a must-see go-to experience. So it’s beyond anything that anyone else has contemplated. The whole idea, again, of doing a simulated concert is — that’s the dark ages to us."

KISS Final Concert Ever -- GOD GAVE ROCK & ROLL TO YOU w/teaser Holograms&Avatars @12/2/23 MSG NYC

KISS previously revealed that fans can expect their show to be ready by 2027.

A teaser clip posted to their social media channels announced: "50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making."

The video also says: "2027 a show is coming."

50 years is a long time, and what the future holds is in the making. pic.twitter.com/3vvo5JNExf — KISS (@kiss) December 22, 2023

Talking about the need to stop touring when they were still physically on top, lead guitarist Tommy Thayer said: “Gene, Paul Stanley, myself and Eric Singer have decided that because of the physicality of what KISS does, it’s a little bit different.

“It’s a heightened kind of a performance thing, and physically it’s even way beyond what the normal groups are doing.

“That’s why we’ve decided to kind of bow out when things are still really strong with the band and the band is still really hot".

He added: "I applaud all the groups that are out there doing what they’re doing at an advanced age."

