Tarrant Vs The Thames: raising money for Global's Make Some Noise

Our very own Toby Tarrant will be pedalling 56 miles down the Thames in a unicorn pedalo in October to raise money for Radio X's charity Make Some Noise... help him reach his goal!

By Radio X

Hold onto your life vests…our very own Toby Tarrant is taking on the River Thames!

From Monday 7th to Friday 11th October, the Radio X man will put his mind, body and reputation through a challenge unlike any other; 56 miles, down the meandering might of the Thames…on a unicorn pedalo!

Toby and his trusty nautical steed will cover the equivalent distance of 900 football pitches or almost twice the length of the Channel Tunnel!

Yes, that’s right, one man, one river and 56 miles of pure, unadulterated pedalo power!

What's the route?

Starting from Henley , the birthplace of posh rowers and overpriced gin.

, the birthplace of posh rowers and overpriced gin. Ending in Putney , South West London, where the pints aren’t that much cheaper

, South West London, where the pints aren’t that much cheaper Toby's going from pristine waters to the murky depths of London town and all for a great cause.

Toby is taking a relaxed attitude towards training... for now. Picture: Radio X

The Schedule

The average time a person spends on a pedalo at any one time is 30 minutes, this challenge will involve Toby pedalling for seven and a half hours a day, consistently for five straight days.

Why is he doing this?

Because Global’s Make Some Noise asked him to…and he foolishly said yes.

asked him to…and he foolishly said yes. So, tune in and get ready to donate to greatest charity challenge you never knew you needed! Toby Tarrant takes on The Thames, in the ride of his life.

It’s bound to be a journey for the history books – or at least one Toby will never forget.

How do I donate?

To donate and find out more, click here

Or, to donate £40, £30, £20 or £10 you can text TOBY40, TOBY30, TOBY20, TOBY10 to 70766.

100% of your donation will go to Global's Make Some Noise. If you're under 16 please ask the bill payer's permission first. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs at makesomenoise.com

Use these hashtags to cheer Toby on!

#TobyTarrant #ThamesThighBurner #PedaloForCharity #UnicornPedalPower

Toby warms up for his practice session om the Serpentine in Hyde Park. Picture: Radio X

More about Global's Make Some Noise

Global’s official charity, Global’s Make Some Noise, supports crucial grassroots projects across the UK with funding and development support with the aim to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone.

We raise funds and awareness of the biggest issues affecting society, harnessing the power and reach of over 28.6 million weekly listeners across Global’s radio brands including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold.

Global’s Make Some Noise have helped small charities change over 200,000 lives over the last 10 years but it is getting harder for these amazing projects to keep up with the number of people who rely on them every day, we need your help to make sure that nobody is left facing life’s toughest challenges alone

Make Some Noise logo 2024. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

The Promoters are Global Radio, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG832-96388-41101) and Global Charities, registered with Phone-paid Services Authority (ORG831-51159-55647). Global Charities is registered with the Fundraising Regulator.

Service Provider: Global Radio Services Ltd., 30 Leicester Square, London, WC2H 7LA. If you are having problems using our text entry service or feel a donation has been taken from your bill unfairly, please have a look at our FAQs at http://www.makesomenoise.com/premium-rate-phone-text-faqs/ or alternatively contact our customer helpline on 0333 200 2000