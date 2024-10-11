The Wombats announce new album, single and UK tour dates for 2025

The Wombats. Picture: Julia Friedland-Godfrey

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed indie rockers have shared the details of their sixth studio album Oh! The Ocean and live dates for next year.

The Wombats have unveiled their new material and announced the news of their sixth studio album as well as a UK tour.

The Liverpool-formed rockers - comprised of Matthew 'Murph' Murphy, Tord Øverland Knudsen and Dan Haggis - have shared a brand new single, Sorry I’m Late, I didn’t Want To Come, which you can watch the official video for below:

The track is the first cut to be taken from their forthcoming album, Oh! The Ocean, which is set for release on 21st February 2025.

The album's title is inspired by a trip to the beach frontman Murph took while on a family holiday.

Speaking on the experience, Murph: "I’ve been to many beaches and seas and coasts over the years but for some reason it felt like the first time I had ever seen it and was truly present. There was this revelation that I had been living a life caught up in my own head, or in some kind of racing helmet or with blinkers on. It was really a potent experience. I felt like I saw everything new for the first time, and was aware that I had been so selfish to not take in how crazy the world and life is. I’d been caught up in my own BS for way too long. The album offers up some internal questions like: why are my head and body disconnected all the time? Why am I incapable at times of seeing any form of beauty in the world or in others? Why do I expect the world to conform to my will? Why do I never stop and smell the flowers?"

The Wombats' Oh! The Ocean album artwork. Picture: Press

The Wombats - Oh! The Ocean Tracklist:

Sorry I'm Late, I Didn't Want To Come Can't Say No Blood On The Hospital Floor Kate Moss Gut Punch My Head Is Not My Friend I Love America And She Hates Me The World's Not Out To Get Me, I Am Grim Reaper Reality Is A Wild Ride Swerve (101) Lobster

The Wombats will also embark on a six-date UK tour in March 2025, where they'll be joined by special guests Everything Everything and Red Rum Club.

See their dates below, which include a show at The O2, London, and find out how to buy tickets.

The Wombats' 2025 UK Tour Dates:

18th March - Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19th March - London The O2

21st March - Cardiff Utilita Arena

22nd March - Manchester AO Arena

25th March - Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th March - Leeds First Direct Arena

How to buy tickets to The Wombats 2025' dates:

Tickets to The Wombats' 2025 dates on general sale on Friday 18th October from 10am BST.

Fans can pre-order the album from The Wombats' store here to get access to the pre-sale.

