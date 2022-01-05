Wolf Alice postpone 2022 UK tour dates due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Wolf Alice have postponed their January UK tour due to COVID-19 cases. Picture: Jon Mo Photography

By Radio X

The Last Man on Earth rockers have released a statement explaining their decision to postpone their upcoming dates in January.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Wolf Alice have postponed their upcoming UK tour due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Ellie Rowsell and co - who had already called off three shows in Glasgow and two in Dublin - made the decision to delay their whole January tour out of "concern" for their fans safety.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote in a statement: "We are absolutely gutted to announce that we have decided to postpone our upcoming tour this January.

"As the Covid pandemic seems to be getting worse and with an overwhelming number of daily cases it feels like a particularly volatile time to go ahead with such a large tour.

"People's safety and access to our concerts is of the utmost importance to us and we feel that is something we can't ensure at these large indoor shows."

See their full post below:

They continued: "We are already working to get rescheduled dates confirmed ASAP and will be making an announcement in the following weeks, all tickets will remain valid for re-scheduled shows and refunds are available if you are unable to attend the new dates. "

The Yuk Foo four-piece apologised to fans for their decision, but added they felt like they were making a "responsible decision," adding: "We are sorry to do this but we feel like this is the responsible decision for the current climate of the pandemic.

What are Wolf Alice's postponed dates?

5th January: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

7th January: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

8th January: Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

9th January: Newcastle, City Hall

10th January: Norwich, UEA

12th January: Manchester, O2 Apollo

13th January: Manchester, O2 Apollo

14th January: Sheffield, O2 Academy

15th January: Liverpool, O2 Academy

18th January: London, Eventim Apollo

19th January: London, Eventim Apollo

20th January: London, Eventim Apollo

22nd January: Southampton, O2 Guildhall

23rd January: Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

24th January: Dublin, Olympia

25th January: Dublin, Olympia

27th January: Birmingham, O2 Academy

28th January: Plymouth, Pavilions

30th January: Bristol, O2 Academy

31sr January: Bristol, O2 Academy

Meanwhile, the band - completed by Theo Ellis, Joff Oddie and Joel Amey - recently came ninth in Radio X's Record Of The Year Countdown with their epic single The Last Man on Earth.

The song was the lead track to be taken from their Blue Weekend album, which was shortlisted for last year's Mercury Prize - giving the band three consecutive nominations for the honour.

The band previously took home the prestigious gong in 2018 with their second album Visions Of A Life, while their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool also earned them a nod.