Wolf Alice announce four intimate UK shows for 2021

Wolf Alice will play new intimate dates this year. Picture: Press/Jordan Hemingway

By Jenny Mensah

Ellie Rowsell and co have teamed up with Music Venue Trust to play the special shows, which will take place in September. Find out how to get tickets.

Wolf Alice has announced four new dates for 2021.

The Last Man on Earth rockers will play four intimate shows at Stoke's The Sugarmill, Frome's Cheese and Grain, Swansea's Sin City and Southampton's The Joiners in September this year.

They said of the news: "As part of the Revive Live campaign we’ve teamed up with the legends at the Music Venue Trust to put on these small intimate shows. Playing these kinds of shows, at these independent venues feels intrinsic to what makes Wolf Alice who we are and it’s been weird not being able to do this kinda thing for the past few years. Safe to say we are excited."

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday (25 August) at 9am from the Wolf Alice website.

As part of 'Revive Live' we’ve teamed up with @musicvenuetrust to put on 4 intimate shows. Playing these kinds of shows, at these independent venues feels intrinsic to what makes Wolf Alice who we are & it’s been weird not being able to do this kinda thing for the past few years pic.twitter.com/oztBUfYKbt — Wolf Alice (@wolfalicemusic) August 23, 2021

See Wolf Alice's intimate 2021 dates:

Saturday 25 September 2021: Stoke - The Sugarmill

Sunday 26 September 2021: Frome - Cheese and Grain

Monday 27 September 2021: Swansea - Sin City

Wednesday 19 September 2021: Southampton - The Joiners

