Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend short film for London screening with acoustic performances

3 June 2021, 13:47 | Updated: 3 June 2021, 13:58

Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice are set to screen their new Blue Weekend short film. Picture: Press/Jordan Hemingway

The Jordan Hemingway-directed film will accompany the release of their album of the same name and will be screened at Soho's Picturehouse this month.

Wolf Alice will screen their Blue Weekend short film in London next week.

Ellie Rowsell and co are set to release their album of the same name this Friday (4 June) and to celebrate, they will be premiering the Jordan Hemingway-directed film at Soho's Picturehouse.

The film will be shown in two sittings at the venue on Thursday 10 June at 6:30pm and 8:45pm BST and will each be preceded by an acoustic performance from the band.

The band wrote: "Last winter we began making a visual feast for your eyes. Set on a night out we wanted to bring the music of Blue Weekend to life with this beautiful film directed by Jordan Hemingway. Pints and ciggies have literally never looked this good lol. This was an amazing experience and we really hope you enjoy it as much as we do. Thank you to our incredible team".

Tickets are available from the Wolf Alice store.

READ MORE: Wolf Alice announce 2022 tour dates

Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend album follows their 2015 debut My Love Is Cool and 2017's Visions of a Life, which won them the Mercury Prize in 2018.

The band first marked their comeback with the epic single, The Last Man On Earth, and have since gone on to share snippets of their third effort as well as playing Glastonbury's Live At Worthy Farm.

To hear the four-piece discuss Blue Weekend with John Kennedy in a special track by track on Radio X, tune into X-Posure from on Friday 4 June from 11pm.

Listen to Radio X via Global Player

Get the tracklisting for Wolf Alice's Blue Weekend:

1. The Beach
2. Delicious Things
3. Lipstick On The Glass
4. Smile
5. Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love)
6. How Can I Make It OK?
7. Play The Greatest Hits
8. Feeling Myself
9. The Last Man On Earth
10. No Hard Feelings
11. The Beach II

READ MORE: Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bombay Bicycle Club and Bastille to headline Latitude 2021

