WATCH: Jack Black reveals "terror" about finally recording with Jack White

The Tenacious D rocker has revealed he was intimidated by the prospect of finally making music with the former White Stripes frontman.

Jack Black has admitted he felt "terror" when he was invited to record a song with Jack White.

The Tenacious D singer has been linked to the White Stripes rocker for years due to their monochrome surnames, which had fans wishing they'd join forces and become 'Jack Grey'.

After finally meeting this year and teasing that new music was on the way, Jack Black revealed the nerves he felt when himself and bandmate Kyle Gass were invited down to Jack White's Third Man Records HQ.

Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel Live, he revealed: "He's a legend, he's my idol. I love Jack White... But there also was terror, because you don't wanna let Jack White down."

Talking about their decision to make a brand new track, he recalled they thought: "'What are we gonna do? We can't just record one of our old songs, we gotta write a new song.' So we wrote a song about how terrified we were to go rock for Jack White and it's called: 'Don't Blow It Cage'.

"My partner in Tenacious D - I affectionately call him Cage - and we went, and we blew doors down."

The Tribute singer also compared Jack White's Third Man Records to Elvis' Graceland in the interview, revealing: "Every room has been meticulously curated with magic and humour and weirdness."

Jack Black felt "terror" `about recording with Jack White. Picture: Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images & Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

