VIDEO: Tom Grennan Opens Up About Struggle With Dyslexia

The singer-songwriter told Radio X's Gordon Smart about he overcame his obstacles to write music.

Tom Grennan has opened up about his struggles with dyslexia.

Watch our video above.

Speaking to Radio X's Gordon Smart ahead of the release of his debut studio album Lighting Matches, he revealed: "I'm really really dyslexic, and words for me - especially when growing - they didn't really make sense to me, especially at school.

"And I've never really ever read a book apart from Horrid Henry".

The Sober singer continued: "But when I kinda started writing and writing lyrics I found a way of words trying to make sense to me.

"I put them up on this sort of washing line and tried to make two odd socks into a pearly white pair of socks. So that's how I do it.

"That's my little way around it and it works."

The singer-songwriter also played special Live session exclusively for Radio X, where he played tracks from his new album and his 2017 EP.

Watch him perform his Found What I've Been Looking For track, from the EP of the same name here:

Tom Grennan's debut studio album Lighting Matches is set for release on Friday 6 July.