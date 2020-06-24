Tom Grennan anounces Drive-In tour

Tom Grennan 2020. Picture: Mark Mattock/PR

The singer will be heading out on a socially-distanced tour in August.

Tom Grennan has announced hat he'll be heading out on a full "Drive-In" tour in August 2020, allowing fans to watch the singer perform from designated "safe" areas.

The twelve shows will kick off at Leeds' East Airport on 5 August and wind up at Liverpool's Central Docks on the 22nd of the month.

Tom Grennan Drive-In tour poster. Picture: Press

Grennan annoounced: "This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I’ve missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again.”

Tom Grennan Drive-In Tour 2020 dates:

5 August Leeds, East Airport

6 August Teesside, International Airport

8 August Bolton, University Stadium

9 August Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre

11 August Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground

13 August Milton Keynes, National Bowl

14 August London, TBA

15 August Bristol, Filton Airfield

18 August Newmarket, Racecourse

20 August Cheltenham, Racecourse

21 August- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

22 August Liverpool, Central Docks

Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 26 June.

Since the Government lockdown began at the end of March, Tom has taken to social media sharing a vital message of hope, including a version of Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers.

Tom contracted COVID-19 himself in April, telling fans: "I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.

"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."

Tom's latest single is Oh Please, taken from his forthcoming second album, which is on pre-order from his website now.