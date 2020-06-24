Tom Grennan anounces Drive-In tour
24 June 2020, 08:00 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 08:01
The singer will be heading out on a socially-distanced tour in August.
Tom Grennan has announced hat he'll be heading out on a full "Drive-In" tour in August 2020, allowing fans to watch the singer perform from designated "safe" areas.
The twelve shows will kick off at Leeds' East Airport on 5 August and wind up at Liverpool's Central Docks on the 22nd of the month.
Grennan annoounced: "This is gonna be different but there is a light, and there will be music! I’ve missed performing so much and cannot wait to sing with you all again.”
Tom Grennan Drive-In Tour 2020 dates:
5 August Leeds, East Airport
6 August Teesside, International Airport
8 August Bolton, University Stadium
9 August Edinburgh, Royal Highland Centre
11 August Lincoln, Lincolnshire Showground
13 August Milton Keynes, National Bowl
14 August London, TBA
15 August Bristol, Filton Airfield
18 August Newmarket, Racecourse
20 August Cheltenham, Racecourse
21 August- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
22 August Liverpool, Central Docks
Tickets for the shows go on sale on Friday 26 June.
Since the Government lockdown began at the end of March, Tom has taken to social media sharing a vital message of hope, including a version of Paolo Nutini's Last Request for Radio X's Phone Covers.
Tom contracted COVID-19 himself in April, telling fans: "I've been in bed, laid up. My joints feel like they’ve aged about 50 years. I’ve slept so much.
"Like, I thought I was a healthy 24-year-old boy, but anyone can get this and it is f***ing serious. I'm just happy to say I'm getting better and it's OK."
Tom's latest single is Oh Please, taken from his forthcoming second album, which is on pre-order from his website now.
This is gonna be different but there is light and there will be music. Oh and you can finally pre order the new album 😲🥳 Pre-order before 3pm to get first access to "Live from the drive-in” tour tickets! https://t.co/TfNKTSIFW9 pic.twitter.com/mEFfh0SafO— Tom Grennan (@Tom_Grennan) June 23, 2020