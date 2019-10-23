Tom Grennan says second album is finished and "ready to rumble" for 2020

Tom Grennan has confirmed his second album is finished and should be ready by 2020.

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter released his acclaimed debut album Lighting Matches last year, and has now revealed he's already completed its much-anticipated follow-up, which he has teased will be out next year.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz in Coventry Town city centre, Grennan revealed: "It's amazing mate, I've written it now, so I'm ready to rumble, I'm ready to get it out.

"I'm gonna hit the ground running in 2020 and hopefully that'll be my breakthrough year!"

The Sober singer admitted it's been difficult sitting on the new tracks, adding: "It's been so hard, to know that there's really good songs in the bank - but patience is key, man.

"I'm usually like a dog with a bone, I want want want, and I want it now.

"But good things come when patience has been sat on."



Tom Grennan Surprises Shoppers In Coventry With Impromptu Busking Performance, Part Of The National Lottery's 25th Birthday. Picture: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for National Lottery)

Tom busked for the National Lottery 25th anniversary in Coventry city centre on Monday (21.10.19), and has worked with organisations who have received National Lottery funding and can see first-hand the impact it has.

As a winner of the Lotto funded BBC Music Introducing Award, Grennan has praised them for helping young artists like himself get their music noticed.

The Bedford-born vocalist said: "The National Lottery are celebrating their 25th birthday, and how much money they give to support the arts.

"It's billions and billions of pounds and it's just so important to the UK. Celebrating kids and adults breaking in, giving people the chance to let their creativity out."

