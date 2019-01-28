Eddie Vedder & Kaiser Chiefs to support The Who at Wembley Stadium

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Who's Roger Daltrey and Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, The Who's Roger Daltrey and Kaiser Chief's Ricky Wilson. Picture: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA/PA Images & Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE & David Davies/PA Wire/PA Images

The My Generation legends have announced a gig on 6 July 2019 with the Pearl Jam frontman and the Ruby indie rockers as special guests.

The Who have announced a huge outdoor gig at Wembley Stadium this year.

The Baba O'Riley rockers will play the iconic venue on 6 July 2019, with grunge royalty and Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder as their special guests.

Also supporting Pete Townshend and Roger Daltry will be Leeds indie favourites the Kaiser Chiefs.

More acts are set to be announced and fans have until Tuesday 29 January at 4pm to get first access to tickets.

The epic gig will mark The Who's first London shows since they played The Royal Albert all in 2017.

READ MORE: Kaiser Chiefs To Celebrate 100 Years Of Leeds United With Elland Road Gig

Watch Eddie Vedder apologise for having to reschedule Pearl Jam's gig at The O2, London last year:

