The Who to play tiny club show in 2020
10 December 2019, 18:12 | Updated: 10 December 2019, 18:29
Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey will be playing one of their smallest shows for 40 years in Greater London next February.
The Who have announced that they will play one of their smallest live shows in over 40 years.
Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be playing what's being called "a never to be repeated intimate acoustic show" at the tiny club Pryzm, in Kingston-upon-Thames, Surrey on 14 February 2020.
THE WHO | KINGSTON | FEBRUARY 14— Banquet Records (@BanquetRecords) December 10, 2019
To celebrate the release of ‘WHO’ – The Who’s ‘best album since 1975….’ The Who will play their smallest live show in over 40 years! The date marks 50 years to the day of their historic Live at Leeds show – 14 Feb 2020. https://t.co/Zukek1SC6y pic.twitter.com/oJ9EH34lX4
The show will take place 50 years to the day since The Who performed their legendary Live At Leeds gig.
Album and e-ticket bundles are set to go on sale at 11am on Wednesday 11 December from Banquet Records here.
The news comes after the release of The Who's first album in 13 years, WHO, which looks set to hit Number 1 in the album charts this weekend. The album is available in triple red, white and blue vinyl from the band's official store.
After their return to Wembley Stadium this summer, The Who will be embarking on a UK tour featuring a full orchestra in Spring 2020.
The Who UK tour dates 2020
16 March – Manchester Arena
18 March – Dublin 3 Arena
21 March – Newcastle Metro Radio Arena
23 March – Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena
25 March – Leeds First Direct Arena
30 March – Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
1 April – Birmingham Resorts World Arena
3 April – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
6 April – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena
8 April – SSE Wembley Arena