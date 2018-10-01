VIDEO: Richard Ashcroft Wants To Play For And Manage Man Utd

The former Verve frontman has shared his request alongside a video of his football skills on Instagram.

Richard Ashcroft has joked about not only wanting to manage Manchester United, but to play for the team.

The former Verve frontman - who supports the famous football team - took to Instagram to share a slow-mo video where he displayed his best keepy uppy skills.... before his dog got in on the action.

Watch his video above, which he captioned: "what might have been old Trafford I want to play and manage".

Referring to his beloved team's recent performance, one fan wrote in the comments section: "Your dog could get a game at the moment. It’s awful mate".

Another added: "You’d prob improve the team and management at the minute to be fair"

Ashcroft recently appeared on Soccer AM where he referred to The Rolling Stones as an institution and said it was an honour to support them.

"Bless them, I love them. They're an institution," said the Surprised by the Joy singer when quizzed about the legendary band.

"The Rolling Stones will live forever. It was an honour for me to play with them no matter what went on with Bitter Sweet [Symphony]".

Watch a clip of his interview here:



If only Saturday morning TV was always like this ... Ashcroft for PM pic.twitter.com/mfhmvKEIC1 — FrankDay (@FrankDayo) September 22, 2018

The famous legal battle saw former Rolling Stones manager Allen Klein file a lawsuit on behalf of himself (under his holding company ABKCO Records), against The Verve's Bitter Sweet Symphony track for their sample of The Last Time.

Speaking of the suit, Ashcroft told the Soccer AM studio: "ABKCO music out there I'm coming for you."

What's his name? Allen Klein junior, I know you live in New York. I'm going to disturb one of your yoga sessions and ask for that 15 million back you owe me."

He concluded: "But apart from that, no sweat with The Stones.

Richard Ashcroft supported Mick Jagger and co. at his beloved Old Trafford this year, while his mate Liam Gallagher did the honours at London Stadium.

Joking at the time about why the former Oasis frontman didn't play his hometown, Jagger gave a pretty decent explanation for his absence.

Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Ashcroft is preparing to release his fifth solo album, Natural Rebel, on 19 October 2018.

Richard Ashcroft's Natural Rebel album. Picture: Artwork/Press

To support the record, Ashcroft will play some intimate shows this winter in venues across the UK including Glasgow, Middlesbrough, Nottingham, Manchester & London.

Watch Richard Ashcroft talk about The Verve's Sonnet ballad:

