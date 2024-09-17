Mike Joyce's fundraiser for a permanent mural of late Smiths bandmate Andy Rourke has almost reached its goal

The Smiths Perform At Hammersmith Palais In 1984. Picture: Pete Still/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Mike Joyce has launched a fundraiser for a permanent mural of his late bandmate Andy Rourke in Manchester.

The band’s drummer has set up a Crowdfunder page to pay tribute to the memory of The Smiths bassist, who died on 19th May 2023, aged 59, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Joyce explained in a statement shared on the website: "Thanks to this Crowdfunder, fans of Andy and The Smiths can contribute to a permanent memorial in his and the band’s hometown of Manchester, but also increase awareness of this debilitating disease and raise money for the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

"The mural will not only serve as a permanent tribute to Andy’s legacy as a brilliant musician but also as a memory of the funniest, sweetest lad I had the pleasure of knowing."

Fans who donate £50 or more will be offered one of 100 limited edition A4 prints of the original photograph, signed by muralist Akse P19 and the Smiths drummer.

The first fans to have donated £100 more to the fundraiser have already secured one of 30 of the signed limited edition prints in A3.

The fundraiser has a goal of £15,500 to cover all the costs of the art for the mural as well as the packaging of the prints for donors, with dome of the money raised going to the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

At the time of writing, £10,136 plus an estimated £1030.25 worth of Gift Aid has been raised for the cause, which currently has 81 days left to go.

The mural is set to be unveiled in November.

The Smiths' guitarist Johnny Marr was the first to break the news of Rourke's passing on X, sharing a photo of the late musician alongside a statement: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.

"Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.

"We request privacy at this sad time".

We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

He later paid heartfelt tribute to his friend sharing a series of photos of them together on Instagram, with the caption: "Andy and I met as schoolboys in 1975. We were best friends, going everywhere together. When we were fifteen I moved into his house with him and his three brothers and I soon came to realise that my mate was one of those rare people that absolutely no one doesn’t like.

He ended the lengthy post: "Andy will always be remembered, as a kind and beautiful soul by everyone who knew him, and as a supremely gifted musician by people who love music.

"Well done Andy. We’ll miss you brother."

