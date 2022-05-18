WATCH: The Killers play warm-up gig in Sheffield - full setlist
18 May 2022, 11:11 | Updated: 18 May 2022, 11:32
Brandon Flowers and co returned to the UK to play their first gig since 2019. Find out what was on the setlist and what can be expected from their upcoming dates.
The Killers made their epic return to the UK this week with a warm-up gig at O2 Academy Sheffield.
Brandon Flowers and co have been waiting to tour their Imploding The Mirage album for years now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are finally set to play mammoth stadium dates on this side of the pond.
Ahead of their gigs at the likes of London's Emirates Stadium, the band announced an intimate warm up gig in Sheffield, making their first live date in the country since 2019.
Find out what went down and get the full setlist below.
The Killers kicked-off their incredible 23-track set with Imploding The Mirage track, My Own Soul's Warning and treated fans to tracks from across their career.
The Killers in a tiny O2 in Sheffield is pretty stellar.— Kev Lawson (@Edit_Kev) May 17, 2022
Just pestered @RKELLAS too who was as lovely as you’d expect, if you’ve not watched @OfficialTPDTV festival videos, you should. pic.twitter.com/eHMbWmALn4
The Sheffield crowd were ecstatic to have Brandon and co back on their stage, singing along to the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and of course Mr. Brightside, which was played early on in the set.
After 20 songs, the band left the stage for a brief time only to return for an encore of Spaceman, Human and Midnight Show, before ending their set on the anthem All These Things That I've Done.
The Killers at O2 Academy Sheffield setlist 17th May 2022:
1. My Own Soul's Warning
2. Enterlude
3. When You Were Young
4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine
5. Smile Like You Mean It
6. Run for Cover
7. Blowback
8. Running Towards a Place
9. Mr. Brightside
10. Somebody Told Me
11. Fire in Bone
12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)
13. In the Car Outside
14. Runaway Horses
15. A Dustland Fairytale
16. Runaways
17. Read My Mind
18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)
19. Caution
Encore:
20. Spaceman
21. Human
22. Midnight Show
23. All These Things That I've Done
Setlist del show de The Killers en Sheffield, UK 🇬🇧 17/05/22— The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) May 17, 2022
📸 | Julie Robson pic.twitter.com/LwhyDzmL0W
This month will see The Killers embark on further dates across the UK.
See The Killers 2022 UK Tour dates below:
- 24th May - Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium
- 26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
- 28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena
- 30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium
- 1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium
- 3rd June - London Emirates Stadium
- 4th June - London Emirates Stadium
- 6th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 7th June - Falkirk Stadium
- 9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
- 11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium
- 14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle
- 15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle
