WATCH: The Killers play warm-up gig in Sheffield - full setlist

The Killers played an intimate gig O2 Academy Sheffield . Picture: Laurent Gillieron/Pool/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co returned to the UK to play their first gig since 2019. Find out what was on the setlist and what can be expected from their upcoming dates.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Killers made their epic return to the UK this week with a warm-up gig at O2 Academy Sheffield.

Brandon Flowers and co have been waiting to tour their Imploding The Mirage album for years now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they are finally set to play mammoth stadium dates on this side of the pond.

Ahead of their gigs at the likes of London's Emirates Stadium, the band announced an intimate warm up gig in Sheffield, making their first live date in the country since 2019.

Find out what went down and get the full setlist below.

READ MORE: The Killers' Brandon Flowers describes band line-up as "revolving door"

The Killers kicked-off their incredible 23-track set with Imploding The Mirage track, My Own Soul's Warning and treated fans to tracks from across their career.

The Killers in a tiny O2 in Sheffield is pretty stellar.



Just pestered @RKELLAS too who was as lovely as you’d expect, if you’ve not watched @OfficialTPDTV festival videos, you should. pic.twitter.com/eHMbWmALn4 — Kev Lawson (@Edit_Kev) May 17, 2022

The Sheffield crowd were ecstatic to have Brandon and co back on their stage, singing along to the likes of When You Were Young, Jenny Was A Friend of Mine and of course Mr. Brightside, which was played early on in the set.

After 20 songs, the band left the stage for a brief time only to return for an encore of Spaceman, Human and Midnight Show, before ending their set on the anthem All These Things That I've Done.

QUIZ: Guess the Killers song title from the emojis

The Killers at O2 Academy Sheffield setlist 17th May 2022:

1. My Own Soul's Warning

2. Enterlude

3. When You Were Young

4. Jenny Was a Friend of Mine

5. Smile Like You Mean It

6. Run for Cover

7. Blowback

8. Running Towards a Place

9. Mr. Brightside

10. Somebody Told Me

11. Fire in Bone

12. Shadowplay (Joy Division cover)

13. In the Car Outside

14. Runaway Horses

15. A Dustland Fairytale

16. Runaways

17. Read My Mind

18. Dying Breed (Included Rut segue into Caution)

19. Caution

Encore:

20. Spaceman

21. Human

22. Midnight Show

23. All These Things That I've Done

Setlist del show de The Killers en Sheffield, UK 🇬🇧 17/05/22



📸 | Julie Robson pic.twitter.com/LwhyDzmL0W — The Killers Fans (@t_hekillersfan) May 17, 2022

This month will see The Killers embark on further dates across the UK.

See The Killers 2022 UK Tour dates below:

24th May - Doncaster Keepmoat Stadium

26th May - Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

28th May - Coventry Building Society Arena

30th May - Southampton St. Mary's Road Stadium

1st June - Middlesborough Riverside Stadium

3rd June - London Emirates Stadium

4th June - London Emirates Stadium

6th June - Falkirk Stadium

7th June - Falkirk Stadium

9th - Norwich Carrow Road Stadium

11th June - Manchester Emirates Old Trafford Stadium

14th June - Dublin Malahide Castle

15th June -Dublin Malahide Castle

READ MORE: Why Read My Mind is Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song...