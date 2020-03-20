WATCH: The Killers share new video for Caution single

Brandon Flowers and co have shared the Sing Lee-directed visuals for the first track to be taken for their Imploding The Mirage album.

The Killers have shared the new video for their Caution single.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, the Brandon Flowers-fronted rockers said: "The director Sing Lee did a short film to some of our new music".

Watch the video to see what he's done with their Caution track above.

A screenshot of The Killers' Caution video. Picture: YouTube/TheKillersMusic

Caution is the lead single to come from their Imploding The Mirage album, which is set for release on 29 May 2020.

The track features an iconic guitar solo courtesy of the legendary former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

The album - produced by the band and with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen - was recorded in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah.

It is the first Killers album to be written and recorded since leaving their hometown of Las Vegas.

Watch Brandon Flowers wash his hands as he sings Mr. Brightside:

Meanwhile, the band released an official statement about their Imploding The Mirage world tour amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They began: "People of Earth, greetings and salutations. We've been putting this tour together for a long time and we are extremely excited to finally share it with you. We have, of course, been paying close attention to the recent precautionary measures around the world and trust that the coronavirus is expected to follow traditional flu season patterns.”

They added: "We look forward to a great summer of shows. Look after each other - sing the chorus of Mr. Brightside when you wash your hands - and see you this summer!"

The sold out stadium shows come on the back of the band’s triumphant Saturday night headline slot at Glastonbury 2019, where the group treated a rapturous crowd with surprise performances from The Smiths’ Johnny Marr and Pet Shop Boys.

Watch Johnny Marr join them on stage at Glasto 2019 in our video:

