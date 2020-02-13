WATCH: Why Read My Mind is Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song...

The Killers' Brandon Flowers on stage in 2017. Picture: Press/Rob Loud via SJM

The Killers frontman has talked about his favourite track he's released with the band, and no - it's not Mr. Brightside.

Today marks 13 years since The Killers released Read My Mind on 13 February 2007.

The third single to be released from their 2006 Sam's Town album, the track is a regular feature on the Las Vegas band's setlist.

But did you know that it's frontman Brandon Flowers' favourite Killers song, and the track he considers the best he's ever written?

Despite not being their most popular hit, and only charting at No.15 on the UK singles chart, Flowers has said he believes the "room changes" whenever the song plays.

Speaking in a Facebook Live Q&A back in 2017, the 35-year-old rocker said: "My favourite song, I’ve not been shy about, is Read My Mind. It doesn’t matter if we’re in a bar or an arena or a stadium or a festival or to 50 people, when Read My Mind starts, the room changes."

He added: “I guess it’s strange to have reverence for something that you had a part in creating but I guess I’m just thankful for that song."

The Killers' Sam's Town album was named after a casino and hotel that resides in their native Las Vegas at B111 Boulder Highway.

Sam’s Town Hotel And Gambling Hall was opened on 1 April 1979 by Sam Boyd and his son Bill, who had been in business as Boyd Gaming since the mid 1970s.

Sam Boyd had moved to Vegas with his family in 1941 and he quickly worked his way up from dealing at the tables to owning some of the biggest and most successful casinos on the strip.

Sam’s Town was designed to attract local (rather than tourist) trade and the venue’s sign was visible through Killers bassist Mark Stoermer’s childhood bedroom window.

As the official Sam’s Town Facebook page says: “Sam's Town is nestled in the shadow of the Sunrise Mountains, just a few quick miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Sam's Town boasts 646 elegantly appointed rooms and suites. Choose a room overlooking the bubbling brook and trees of the Mystic Falls Indoor Park or opt for a view of the glittering city lights and majestic mountains surrounding the Las Vegas Valley.”

Sam’s Town took The Killers to another level, transforming them from indie pop rockers to a band destined for stadiums with epic tracks in When You Were Young, Bones and For Reasons Unknown.

Ten years after the LP’s release, the band marked the anniversary with a special two day celebration at the very casino that gave the record its name.

"Vegas will always be our home. I was born and raised here," Brandon joked to Rolling Stone magazine. "I'll always have some sort of umbilicus to this god-awful place!"

