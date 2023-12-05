What are The Killers' biggest songs?

The Killers in 2023: Dave Keuning, Brandon Flowers, Mark Stoermer and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. Picture: Press

The Las Vegas band are back with a new greatest hits collection, Rebel Diamonds - but which of their tracks have been streamed and viewed the most over the years?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Radio X

When The Killers burst onto the scene in early 2004, British music fans were impressed by their Anglocentric sound and impressive songwriting. Once the world had caught sight of the band in person, it was obvious that the world had a major new frontman in Brandon Flowers.

Across the course of seven albums, the latest being 2021's Pressure Machine, The Killers have paid tribute to their British musical heroes - New Order, The Smiths, Pet Shop Boys - while remaining true to their roots in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the arrival of a second greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds, issued on 8th December 2023, it's time to take stock of The Killers' most popular tunes. Using Spotify streaming data and official YouTube video views, here are the Top 10 biggest tunes by the Las Vegas bands.