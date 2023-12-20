Brandon Flowers says The Killers' Hot Fuss intimate dates will be an "extravaganza"

The Killers will head out on more dates in 2024. Picture: Todd Weaver

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman has teased more details about the 20th anniversary shows, which he explains are separate to their arena dates next year.

Brandon Flowers has teased more details about The Killers' 20th anniversary shows for their Hot Fuss album.

This year saw the Las Vegas rockers release a greatest hits collection, Rebel Diamonds, and share plans to celebrate the retrospective album with huge arena dates next year.

It was initially thought these shows would also mark 20 years of their debut album, which was released on 7th June 2004, but the frontman has made it clear the Hot Fuss celebrations will be separate and announced early next year.

Asked by NME if the Hot Fuss shows would be a more intimate affair, the Mr. Brightside rocker teased: "I guess I’m not at liberty to tell yet, but people can put two and two together. I think we’re going to announce it shortly after the new year. The arena shows are for ‘Rebel Diamonds’, but this will be specifically a ‘Hot Fuss’ extravaganza."

News of the fresh dates were first sparked during a recent interview with the Killers frontman and Zane Lowe.

When Lowe remarked that he felt there was more music to come from the band, Flowers replied: "No. I think we are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more [...] so we will figure something out there..."

Lowe, then looking at his notes exclaimed: "Oh they’re f***ng here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is f***ing small. Dude. Oh my god. Bro, that is like... I might have to come out for that."

Although Brandon Flowers still wants to get the four original members of the band together before they make a new album, he has revealed that he's working on his third solo LP.

“I’m making a solo record right now! I almost had it wrapped up, he told NME."The goal has always been to get all four original members to take ownership and be proud of what we’re doing, but it’s so difficult with all four of us living in different cities. It’s not impossible. It’s weird to be talking to you about it, but I’d definitely like to do that."

Asked to clarify about working on a new solo effort, he added: “Yes, I’m writing a third solo record.”

The record, which is yet to have a release schedule, would follow 2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect.

