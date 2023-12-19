Brandon Flowers confirms he’s making a new solo album

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers at Glastonbury Festival 2019. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Killers frontman has talked about the future of the band and revealed he’s making his own record.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Brandon Flowers is working on a third solo album.

The Killers frontman previously has gone it alone on two studio efforts and now he’s confirmed he’s creating the follow-up of 2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect.

In a recent interview, Flowers said he wanted all four original bandmembers - completed by drummer Ronnie Vannucci Jr. along with sometimes-bandmates Mark Stoermer and Dave Keuning - to work on the next Killers record.

Quizzed if this was the case, he told NME: “I’m making a solo record right now! I almost had it wrapped up. The goal has always been to get all four original members to take ownership and be proud of what we’re doing, but it’s so difficult with all four of us living in different cities. It’s not impossible. It’s weird to be talking to you about it, but I’d definitely like to do that."

Asked to clarify about working on a new solo effort, he added: “Yes, I’m writing a third solo record.”

He went on to say his work would embody a “bit” of the first two albums, but would reflect the last seven years of his life.

“It’s different,” he explained to the outlet. “I feel like it embodies a little bit of my first two solo records, but obviously there’s so much more living that I’ve done in the seven years since my last effort. I’ve got a lot more insight and things that I’ve absorbed. I’m really loving how it’s turning out.”

The band are certainly set for a busy 2024 announcing huge Greatest Hits tour dates to celebrate their Rebel Diamonds album next year.

The month saw the band announce a sixth and final date at The O2, London "due to phenomenal demand" with tickets which went on sale the week.

The epic tour will also include four nights at Manchester Co-op Live, three shows at Glasgow's OVO Hydro and three nights at Dublin's 3Arena.

Travis have also been confirmed as special guests, joining them on all their shows.

Leeds Festival draws to a close with sets from The Killers and The 1975

See The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates: