The Killers score eighth UK No.1 album with Rebel Diamonds

The Killers' greatest hits album Rebel Diamonds has hit the UK top spot. Picture: 1. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festiva 2. Press

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have topped the UK album charts for the eighth time.

The Killers have scored another UK number one album with Rebel Diamonds.

The celebratory album - which includes 20 tracks for 20 years - brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young with their more recent works, The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, boy and new song Spirit.

It beat out stiff competition from Michael Buble's festive album, Christmas, which climbed to number two this week and Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2, which entered this week's chart at number three.

It follows the band's chart-topping success, including their album Hot Fuss (2004), Sam’s Town (2006), Day & Age (2008), Battle Born (2012), Wonderful Wonderful (2017), Imploding the Mirage (2020) and Pressure Machine (2021).

The Killers' milestone now sees them draw level with Oasis, R.E.M, Led Zeppelin, Stereophonics and Westlife in the rankings of acts to claim eight chart-topping records to their name (The Beatles currently hold the record with 15 UK number ones overall).

Rebel Diamonds has also topped the UK vinyl album charts this week, with Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) at number, while Kylie Minogue's new release (the multi-format remixed edition of her Tension album) has placed at number three.

Rebel Diamonds, which was released on 8th December 2023 follows The Killers only other best of, Direct Hits, which was released in 2013.

Listen to it below:

The chart news comes after The Killers added a sixth and final London date to their greatest hits tour next year "due to overwhelming demand" with tickets on sale now.

The Las Vegas rockers first announced their string of celebratory dates last month telling their fans on this side of the pond why they wanted to kick off the festivities there first, saying: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

The epic dates will see The Killers play the UK and Ireland in June and July on shows which will see them play three nights at the Dublin 3Arena, four nights at Manchester Co-op Live, three nights at Glasgow OVO Hydro and a six nights at The O2, London.

The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates:

12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

10th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

The O2 London - 11th July 2024: The O2 London - EXTRA DATE ADDED