The Killers' Brandon Flowers teases intimate Hot Fuss 20th anniversary shows

The Killers frontman has let slip the band are also set to play tiny dates to celebrate the release of their debut album.

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers has talked about the possibility of The Killers playing intimate Hot Fuss shows.

The band's debut album was released on 7th June 2004 and included the hits Mr. Brightside, Smile Like You Mean It, Somebody Told Me and All These Things That I Have Done.

When speaking to Zane Lowe about their career over the last 20 years, Lowe remarked at the end of their interview: “Twenty years, isn’t it crazy?" to which the frontman responded: "It is crazy. I’ve got 20 more in me."

Then quizzed if there could be more music around the corner, he replied: “No. I think we are planning maybe some anniversary shows, which I wish I could tell more [...] so we will figure something out there..."

Lowe, then looking at his notes exclaimed: "Oh they’re f***ng here! I won’t say anything. They are small! Yo, one of those is f***ing small. Dude. Oh my god. Bro, that is like... I might have to come out for that."

Keeping his tight-lipped Flowers continued: "The goal for me if I can get anybody on the phone is to get all four of us to make a record."

The Killers are already planning to mark 20 years of Hot Fuss and their new greatest hits album, Rebel Diamonds, with huge 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates.

Announcing their celebratory shows on this side of the pond, the band said: "It's only right that we give first dibs to the land that gave us our first big shot at doing what we do!"

Their summer dates, which went on sale this week, will see the band play three nights each at Dublin's 3Arena and Glasgow's OVO Hydro plus four mammoth nights each at The Co-Op Manchester and The O2, London - with extra dates added due to phenomenal demand.

See The Killers' 2024 Greatest Hits UK and Ireland tour dates:

12th June 2024: Dublin 3 Arena - EXTRA DATE ADDED

14th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

15th June 2024 Dublin 3 Arena

18th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

19th June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

21st June 2024: Manchester Co-op Live

22nd June 2024: Manchester - EXTRA DATE ADDED

25th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

26th June 2024: Glasgow OVO Hydro

27th June 2024 Glasgow OVO Hydro - EXTRA DATE ADDED

4th July 2024: The O2, London

5th July 2024: The O2, London

7th July 2024: The O2, London

8th July 2024: The O2London - EXTRA DATE ADDED

Meanwhile, Rebel Diamonds is released on 8th December.

The collection includes 20 tracks and brings together classic Killers songs, such as Jenny Was A friend of Mine, Mr. Brightside and When You Were Young alongside their more recent works, The Man, My Own Soul's Warning, and their synth-laden Boy single. The album also includes their rave-inspired new track, Spirit, which was unveiled just this week.

