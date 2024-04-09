Courteeners announce special St. Jude playback in Manchester with Liam Fray Q&A

Liam Fray with a copy of Courteeners' St Jude inset. Picture: Dawn Fletcher-Park/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Middleton rockers will hold an exclusive event in Manchester, which will see them play the St. Jude 15th Anniversary Edition.

Courteeners have announced a special playback of their St. Jude 15th Anniversary Edition.

The Middleton rockers will hold a listening party in their hometown of Manchester on Tuesday 16th April, with a special Q+A from their frontman Liam Fray.

The band are giving away 25 pairs of tickets for the event and fans have until 5pm on Wednesday 10th April to enter the prize draw here.

We're pleased to announce a special playback in Manchester of 'St. Jude 15th Anniversary Edition' in @AppleMusic's Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio + a special Q+A with Liam. 25 pairs of tickets available to win. 1 entry per person(UK only). Enter by 5pm tomorrow https://t.co/0o5ucPc9aS pic.twitter.com/hsDfobwDfy — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) April 9, 2024

St. Jude was first released on 7th April 2008 and included the singles Cavorting, What Took You So Long?, No You Didn't, No You Don't and their enduring indie anthem Not Nineteen Forever.

Speaking about the meaning of the track, Liam Fray told Radio X: “It’s about, I guess, growing old, not wanting to grow up."

Hinting at Britain's binge drinking culture, the frontman mused: “Well, the first lyric is, ‘She tried to peel me off the pavement,’ so if you want to know why it’s connected with the British public I would guess… [it's because of this].

“I don’t know if that’s a great representation of who we are, but maybe. I guess there’s a lot of honesty.”

Liam Fray tells the story of Not Nineteen Forever

Despite the song's huge impact, it seems that Fray is still keen to play down its success.

“We’ve got a few songs that have sort of taken on their own thing live," he mused. We just thought it was another one in the set."

The Middleton rocker concluded: “I still don’t think it is a huge hit”.

We'd beg to disagree Mr. Fray...