Why Liam Fray thinks Courteeners' St. Jude still connects with their fans

The Courteeners frontman spoke to Radio X about the album and how it resonated with young people in the '00s.

Today marks 12 years since Courteeners' St. Jude was released on 7 April 2008.

It was of course the band's debut album, and included tracks such as Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and the anthemic Not Nineteen Forever.

The album was a critical and commercial success, taking Liam Fray and co to number 4 on the UK Album Chart.

Why was St. Jude so well-loved and received at the time? And how much of the album can they thank for their loyal fanbase? The frontman has an idea or two. Find out what he thinks here.

Why does Courteeners' St. Jude still connect with their fans?

Speaking to Radio X ahead of the album's 10th anniversary, Liam Fray told John Kennedy: "I don't know why, but we did somehow connect with people on that record."

The Middleton rocker added: "And I don't know why, but If you connect with people when on the cusp of adulthood, you know like 18,19, 20. If you can connect with people at that age and you can really talk to them through an album, then I think you can hang onto them."

If it isn't down to their age, it could certainly be down the album's true-to-life lyrics.

Speaking specifically about Not Nineteen Forever, Fray said: “It’s about, I guess, growing old, not wanting to grow up."

Hinting at Britain's binge drinking culture, the frontman mused: “Well, the first lyric is: ‘She tried to peel me off the pavement,’ so if you want to know why it’s connected with the British public I would guess… [it's because of this].

"I don’t know if that’s a great representation of who we are, but maybe. I guess there’s a lot of honesty.”

And when it comes to Cavorting, Fray admitted their first single was directly inspired by what they were seeing on the Manchester music scene at the time.

“Cavorting is actually us taking a pot shot at the guys that we knew that were in bands in Manchester that were strutting round thinking they were the dogs," he told John Kennedy.

"They were perhaps treating people [...] like they could just do what they wanted cos they were in a band.

