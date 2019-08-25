WATCH: Liam Fray mashes up Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever with a Pulp classic

25 August 2019, 10:42

The Courteeners frontman performed a special acoustic set for Radio X in Manchester and treated fans to a rendition of their 2008 single with Pulp's Disco 2000.

Liam Fray played a very special acoustic set in Manchester on Friday (23 August) and brought out an amazing medley.

Johnny Vaughan and his 4 Til 7 Thang were at the Gorilla club in the city for the climax of Little Si’s Legendary Pub Tour with Strongbow and the Courteeners frontman played a short set of tunes for a giddy crowd of fans.

The musician wowed the audience with a stropped-back mash-up of Pulp’s classic Britpop hit Disco 2000 with his very own indie banger Not Nineteen Forever.

Radio X, of course, was on hand to capture the moment.

Take a look at our video above, which sees him blend the 1995 Britpop classic with the 2008 single for an absolutely delighted home crowd.

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever Is More Than Just An Indie Banger...

Liam Fray has previously revealed the story of Not Nineteen Forever to Radio X, explaining: “It’s about, I guess, growing old, not wanting to grow up."

Hinting at Britain's binge drinking culture, the frontman mused: “Well, the first lyric is: ‘She tried to peel me off the pavement,’ so if you want to know why it’s connected with the British public I would guess…

“I don’t know if that’s a great representation of who we are, but maybe. I guess there’s a lot of honesty.”

On St. Jude in general the Cavorting rocker said: “It’s quite an honest album. I think It’s overlooked because people think it’s just about going out and getting smashed and forgetting it.

“But a lot of it is probably: ‘Why are you doing that?’”

READ MORE: Liam Fray explains why Courteeners St. Jude connected with audiences

Courteeners Songs

Courteeners Latest

See more Courteeners Latest

Best Manchester Albums

The 25 best Manchester albums of all time

Lists

Shaun Ryder of Happy Mondays, live UK 1989

The best Manchester bands of all time

Lists

Courteeners 2018

Do you know the lyrics to Not Nineteen Forever by Courteeners?

Quizzes

Liam Fray of Courteeners in the Radio X studio

WATCH: Liam Fray plays a haunting acoustic version of Not Nineteen Forever
Courteeners at Heaton Park announcement image

Courteeners announce Heaton Park warm-up shows: How to buy tickets