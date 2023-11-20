Courteeners to headline Lytham Festival 2024

Courteeners will play Lytham Festival 2024. Picture: Press

The Middleton rockers will top the bill at the Lancashire festival in what will be their exclusive gig in the North of England next year. Find out how to buy tickets.

Courteeners will play a headline gig at Lytham Festival 2024 for their one and only North of England show of the summer.

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers are the first act to be announced for the North West’s biggest live music festival, which will take place from Wednesday 3rd - Sunday 7th July next year.

Liam Fray and co will bring their unmissable show to Lytham Green on Friday 5th July with special guests The Kooks and indie pop riser Nieve Ella.

Find out everything we know about the gig so far and how to buy tickets.

Frontman Liam Fray said of the news: "We are very much looking forward to making our debut and joining the illustrious list of acts that have performed at the Lytham festival. We made the short pilgrimage from Manchester last year to watch The Strokes and were blown away by the buzz of the locals and the beauty of the scenery.

"What a Friday it’s going to be on July 5th. See you down the front, x”.

What date will Courteeners headline Lytham Festival?

Courteeners play a headline date at Lytham Festival on 5th July 2024.

When do Courteeners tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Courteeners go on general sale Friday 24th November at 9.30am from www.lythamfestival.com.

The Kooks are among the special guests at Courteeners' headline gig. Picture: Joshua Halling

Who's supporting Courteeners at Lytham Festival 2024?

Support for Courteeners' Lytham date comes from Brighton indie rockers The Kooks and rising indie pop star Nieve Ella.

Nieve Ella joins the support acts for Courteeners' Lytham Festival show . Picture: Max Rowley

Lytham Festival co-founder Peter Taylor said of the announcement: “Courteeners are without a doubt one of the country’s biggest and best-loved bands.

“This is an exclusive performance for the North of England so if you want to see them next summer you need to head to Lytham Festival.”

Last year's Lytham Festival saw the likes of Jamiroquai, Sting, George Ezra, Mötley Crüe and Lionel Richie headline.

Lytham Festival 2024 returns from Wednesday 3rd to Saturday 7th July 2024.

Further acts will be announced from Monday 27th November.