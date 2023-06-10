Courteeners celebrate 15 years of St Jude with homecoming show at Heaton Park

10 June 2023, 11:16

Courteeners played a homecoming set at Heaton Park
Courteeners played a homecoming set at Heaton Park. Picture: Nathan Whittaker (@manc_wanderer)

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co played an epic set to a crowd of 40,000 fans. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Courteeners made a triumphant return to Manchester's Heaton Park this Friday (9th June) to celebrate 15 years of their seminal debut album St. Jude.

The epic day of music kicked off with supporting sets from the likes of The Snuts and DMA'S.

The West Lothian rockers kicked off their set with California, before playing likes of The Rodeo, Glasgow and Praise You.

Meanwhile, the Aussie modern rockers - who were coined by Liam Fray as adopted Mancs - treated the crowds to a mini-set, which included the likes of Silver, The Glow and Everybody Say's Thursday's The Weekend.

The Snuts and DMA'S supported Courteeners at Heaton Park
The Snuts and DMA'S supported Courteeners at Heaton Park. Picture: Nathan Whittaker (@manc_wanderer)

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

When The Middleton rockets took to the stage, Liam Fray and co launched into their St. Jude album opener, Aftershow, before treating fans to the likes of Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and Not Nineteen Forever.

Their 23-track setlist also included the likes of That Kiss, The 17th a cover of It Must Be Love and Smiths Disco.

See the full setlist below.

READ MORE: Why Liam Fray thinks Courteeners' St. Jude still connects with their fans

Courteeners at Heaton Park, Manchester on 9th June 2023:

1. Aftershow

2. Kimberley

3. Cavorting

4. Acrylic

5. Kings of the New Road

6. If It Wasn't for Me

7. Please Don't

8. No You Didn't, No You Don't

9. Bide Your Time

10. That Kiss

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly

12. How Come

13. Smiths Disco

14. It Must Be Love (Labi Siffre cover)

15. Are You in Love With a Notion?

16. Lose Control

17. Summer

18. Small Bones (Dedicated to Millie Bristow)

19. The 17th

20. Hanging Off Your Cloud

21. Modern Love

22. Not Nineteen Forever

23. What Took You So Long? (with Tomorrow by James snippet)

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Cavorting was an f-you to the Manchester indie scene

More on Courteeners

Liam Fray live at Gorilla August 2019

Watch Liam Fray mash up a Pulp classic with a Courteeners anthem

Liam Fray of the Courteeners in September 2010

Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

Liam Fray of The Courteeners in 2008

QUIZ: Do you know all the lyrics to Not Nineteen Forever by Courteeners?

Quizzes

The Courteeners recording in London, September 2007

Why Courteeners' Cavorting was an f-you to the Manchester indie scene

Do you know everything there is to know about Courteeners?

QUIZ: We bet you can't get 10/10 on this Courteeners quiz

Quizzes

TRENDING ON RADIO X

Dave Grohl has penned a letter to fans with a clue they could be at Glastonbury 2023

Dave Grohl hints Foo Fighters are mystery Glastonbury act "The Churnups"

Foo Fighters

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner in 2023

Arctic Monkeys open with Cornerstone for the first time ever at Middlesbrough show: Full setlist

Arctic Monkeys

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher sends public message to Liam on Oasis reunion: "I f***ing dare you to call me"

Noel Gallagher

Lana Del Rey, Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner, Guns N'Roses' Axl Rose, Elton John and Lizzo

Glastonbury Festival shares line-up and stage times for 2023

Festivals

Mantra of The Cosmos

Mantra of The Cosmos unveil Gorilla Guerilla single and trippy animated video

News

Radio X Live Playlists

Radio X Festival Favourites

Radio X Best Of British 2023

Radio X 90s

Radio X 00s