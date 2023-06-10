Courteeners celebrate 15 years of St Jude with homecoming show at Heaton Park

Courteeners played a homecoming set at Heaton Park. Picture: Nathan Whittaker (@manc_wanderer)

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co played an epic set to a crowd of 40,000 fans. Find out what went down and what they played on the setlist.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Courteeners made a triumphant return to Manchester's Heaton Park this Friday (9th June) to celebrate 15 years of their seminal debut album St. Jude.

The epic day of music kicked off with supporting sets from the likes of The Snuts and DMA'S.

The West Lothian rockers kicked off their set with California, before playing likes of The Rodeo, Glasgow and Praise You.

Meanwhile, the Aussie modern rockers - who were coined by Liam Fray as adopted Mancs - treated the crowds to a mini-set, which included the likes of Silver, The Glow and Everybody Say's Thursday's The Weekend.

The Snuts and DMA'S supported Courteeners at Heaton Park. Picture: Nathan Whittaker (@manc_wanderer)

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Not Nineteen Forever is more than just an indie banger

When The Middleton rockets took to the stage, Liam Fray and co launched into their St. Jude album opener, Aftershow, before treating fans to the likes of Cavorting, What Took You So Long? and Not Nineteen Forever.

Their 23-track setlist also included the likes of That Kiss, The 17th a cover of It Must Be Love and Smiths Disco.

See the full setlist below.

READ MORE: Why Liam Fray thinks Courteeners' St. Jude still connects with their fans

Courteeners at Heaton Park, Manchester on 9th June 2023:

1. Aftershow

2. Kimberley

3. Cavorting

4. Acrylic

5. Kings of the New Road

6. If It Wasn't for Me

7. Please Don't

8. No You Didn't, No You Don't

9. Bide Your Time

10. That Kiss

11. Fallowfield Hillbilly

12. How Come

13. Smiths Disco

14. It Must Be Love (Labi Siffre cover)

15. Are You in Love With a Notion?

16. Lose Control

17. Summer

18. Small Bones (Dedicated to Millie Bristow)

19. The 17th

20. Hanging Off Your Cloud

21. Modern Love

22. Not Nineteen Forever

23. What Took You So Long? (with Tomorrow by James snippet)

READ MORE: Why Courteeners' Cavorting was an f-you to the Manchester indie scene