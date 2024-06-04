Courteeners announce intimate warm up show ahead of Lytham Festival headline set

The Middleton rockers will play a date at Shefield Octagon on Thursday 4th July. Find out how to buy tickets.

Courteeners have announced a new intimate show for 2024.

Liam Fray and co will play a special warm up gig at Sheffield Octagon on Thursday 4th July ahead of their headline set at Lytham Festival 2024.

Tickets for the new date will go on sale here this Friday (7th June) at 9am BST.

Courteeners will play a special warm up show ahead of their headline Lytham Festival performance at Sheffield Octagon on Thursday 4th July. Tickets are on sale at 9am on Friday from: https://t.co/HoC8xushxH pic.twitter.com/yxBZa4tegW — Courteeners (@thecourteeners) June 3, 2024

The Not Nineteen Forever rockers' headline date at Lytham Festival 2024 is billed as their only major North of England show of the summer.

Joining them at the North West’s biggest live music festival, which takes place from Wednesday 3rd - Sunday 7th July next year, are special guests The Kooks and indie pop riser Nieve Ella..

Frontman Liam Fray said of the news: "We are very much looking forward to making our debut and joining the illustrious list of acts that have performed at the Lytham festival. We made the short pilgrimage from Manchester last year to watch The Strokes and were blown away by the buzz of the locals and the beauty of the scenery.

"What a Friday it’s going to be on July 5th. See you down the front, x”.

Tickets for Lytham Festival are available to buy at www.lythamfestival.com.

After the band's Lytham date, they will take to TRNSMT 2024 for a show on Saturday 13th July just ahead of Gerry Cinnamon's headline set.

Also headlining the Scottish Festival are Liam Gallagher and Calvin Harris, while Garbage, Last Dinner Party, The Snuts, Rick Astley and more join them on the bill.