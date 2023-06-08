Courteeners at Heaton Park: Stage times, support, travel, weather & more

Courteeners play Heaton Park this Friday 9th June . Picture: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Liam Fray and co will play a hometown show at Manchester's Heaton Park this Friday. Get the stage times and find out more about the gig here.

Courteeners are set to play Manchester's Heaton Park this week in a much-anticipated celebration for 15 years of their St Jude album.

The Liam Fray-fronted Middleton rockers will take to the hallowed grounds ahead of this year's Parklife festival, with support from the likes of DMA'S and The Snuts, but when can we expect them to hit the stage?

Find out everything you need to know about Courteeners' Heaton Park gig including support acts, stage times, travel and more.

When do Courteeners play Heaton Park?

Courteeners will play a headline homecoming gig at Heaton Park, Manchester on Friday 9th June 2023.

DMA'S are among the support acts for Courteeners at Heaton Park. Picture: Twitter/Press

Who's supporting Courteeners at Heaton Park?

DMA'S, The Snuts and Brooke Combe and DJ Katie Owen will be the support acts joining Courteeners at Heaton Park.

DJ Katie Owen will kick off proceedings in the afternoon, followed by Scottish singer-songwriter Brooke Comb. West Lothian indie rockers The Snuts will then take to the stage before Aussie trio and "adopted Mancs" DMA'S play a 40 minute set.

What are the stage times for Courteeners at Heaton Park?

DJ KATIE OWEN 16:00 - 17:30

BROOKE COMBE 17:30 - 18:00

THE SNUTS 18:20 - 19:00

DMA'S 19:30 - 20:20

COURTEENERS 21:00 - 22:45

What will Courteeners play at Heaton Park?

It's likely that Courteeners will heavily feature songs from their seminal St. Jude album alongside songs from throughout their career so far. The band have played to Scottish warm up gigs, which should give us some indication of what to expect.

Get the setlist for Courteeners at O2 Academy Glasgow on Wednesday 5th June:

Aftershow (Full band) Kimberley (Full band) Cavorting (Full band) Acrylic (Full band) Kings of the New Road (Full band) Please Don't (Full band) No You Didn't, No You Don't (Full band) Bide Your Time (Full band) Fallowfield Hillbilly (Full band) That Kiss (Full band) Yesterday, Today & Probably Tomorrow (Acoustic) How Come (Acoustic) Smiths Disco (Acoustic) It Must Be Love (Acoustic) (Labi Siffre cover) Are You in Love With a Notion? (Full band) The 17th (Full band) Hanging Off Your Cloud (Full band) Modern Love (Full band) Not Nineteen Forever (Full band) What Took You So Long? (Full band)

What will the weather be like at Heaton Park?

According to the Met Office, Heaton Park will see highs of 21 degrees and lows of 12 degrees on Friday. Gig-goers should be advised to pack on the suncream as there will be very high UV levels, plus a high pollen count. 4pm when the event kicks off will see highs of 21, but by the time Courteeners take to the stage, it will be much cooler at 16 degrees. The outlook is very sunny however, so swap your brollies for sunnies!

How to get to Heaton Park, Manchester:

- Metrolink are set to run extra services to Heaton Park before and after the gig, using the Heaton Park stop ahead of the gig and the Bowker Vale stop after as the Heaton Park stop will close at 9pm on the Friday night.

- There is a residents parking only in Heaton Park and all pick ups and drop offs will directed to the Sainsbury's car park on Heaton Park Road. Its poscode is All drop-offs and pick-ups will be directed to the Sainsburys car park on Heaton Park Road (postcode for sat navs is M9 0Q)

