Courteeners announce two warm-up shows

Liam Fray and co will get ready for their London and Manchester arena dates with a pair of tiny gigs later this month.

Courteeners have announced two warm up dates for their arena shows in London and Manchester.

The band will play Sheffield's O2 Academy 1 on Tuesday 26 November and Carlisle's Sands Centre on Wednesday 27 November.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 8 November at 9am via gigsandtours and Ticketmaster

Courteeners warm up dates 2019. Picture: SJM/Press

Liam Fray and co are using the dates to prepare for two massive arena shows at the end of this month.

Courteeners will play London Olympia on 30 November with support from The Coral and The Snuts, while a headline show at Manchester Arena on 13 December will feature Miles Kane and Phoebe Green.

The band's long awaited sixth album More. Again. Forever. is set to be released on 17 January 2020 via Ignition Records.

Two tracks from the album - Heavy Jacket and the title track - are available via digital now and fans can pre-order the new LP via the official Courteeners site.

Courteeners - More. Again. Forever. tracklisting:

Heart Attack

Heavy Jacket

More. Again. Forever.

Better Man

Hanging Off Your Cloud

Previous Parties

The Joy Of Missing Out

One Day At A Time

Take It On The Chin

Is Heaven Even Worth It?