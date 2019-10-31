LISTEN: Courteeners share title track from More. Again. Forever. album

Listen to the second single to be taken from Liam Fray and co's upcoming sixth studio album, which is set for release on 17 January 2020.

Courteeners have shared the title track from their forthcoming album More. Again. Forever.

The song is the second cut to be taken from the band's sixth studio album and the follow-up to 2016's Mapping the Rendezvous.

Listen to the dance-inspired track, which sees Liam Fray talk rather than sing, here:

The track follows the release of their anthemic, piano-lead lead single Heavy Jacket, which saw its official video released last week.

It is the first instalment of a three-part collaboration between the Middleton rockers and acclaimed author Emma Jane Unsworth.

Fray and co commissioned the author to write a short story for the band, which was in turn made into a short film titled Better.

The film has been split into three sections, which will be used for three separate Courteeners videos.

Watch the video for Heavy Jacket here:

Get the tracklisting for Courteeners' More. Again. Forever.

1. Heart Attack

2. Heavy Jacket

3. More. Again. Forever.

4. Better Man

5. Hanging Off Your Cloud

6. Previous Parties

7. The Joy Of Missing Out

8. One Day At A Time

9. Take It On The Chin

10. Is Heaven Even Worth It?

Meanwhile, the Middleton rockers have also announced two UK arena dates for this year, with dates in November and December in London and their hometown of Manchester.

Liam Fray has been sharing rehearsal videos with his fans, revealing the likes of That Kiss will be making its way back onto the setlist.

See Courteeners' 2019 UK arena dates:

30 November - London Olympia

14 December - Manchester Arena