Stereophonics to play Royal Sandringham Estate in 2025

Stereophonics have announced a fresh date for next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will play the royal estate as part of their huge Summer Anthems tour. Find out how to buy tickets.

Stereophonics have announced a fresh date for their 2025 Summer Anthems tour.

The Welsh-formed rockers will celebrate their biggest hits with a show at the Royal Sandringham Estate on Saturday 16th August 2025.

Kelly Jones and co will treat fans to their biggest hits, including Dakota, Have A Nice Day, Maybe Tomorrow, C’est La Vie and A Thousand Trees, alongside songs from a new studio album set to arrive next year.

They'll be joined at Heritage Live show by special guests Blossoms and Jake Bugg, with more acts to be announced.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 8th November at 9am via axs.com.

Pre-sale access for registered customers begins at 9am on Wednesday 6th November and fans must register here to be in with a chance of buying the early released tickets.

Giles Cooper of Heritage Live Festivals said: “We’re absolutely over the moon to bring together a line-up that will make for an incredible Saturday at Sandringham. Stereophonics are undoubtedly one of the greatest British guitar bands of the last 30 years and to hear their anthems at such an amazing venue is going to be really special. And what a unique line-up of such hugely talented artists with Blossoms, and Jake Bugg! It’s undoubtedly going to be one of those gigs that we all remember for many, many years to come!”

The event is the second show to be revealed for next year's series of large-scale outdoor music concerts at the Estate, presented by Heritage Live Festivals, which will run from 14th to 17th August.

It follows the announcement of an exclusive show by Michael Bublé on Sunday 17th August 2025.

Heritage Live Festivals stages 4-day music concerts at numerous ‘heritage sites’, holding exclusive contracts for music events at English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens in Essex, the privately owned Englefield Estate in Berkshire, as well as the Royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Heritage Live Festivals has previously hosted artists such as Robbie Williams, The Who, Tom Jones, Noel Gallagher, Hozier, Boy George & Culture Club, The Jacksons, Van Morrison, Kris Kristofferson, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jess Glynne and Nile Rodgers.

In 2024, Heritage Live Festivals hosted shows from artists such as Elbow, Madness, Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics, Richard Ashcroft and Suede.

See Stereophonics' 2025 Summer Anthem tour UK & Ireland dates so far:

Thurs 5th June: Belfast - Belsonic

Fri 6th June: Dublin - St. Annes Park

Sat 7th June: Cork - Virgin Media Park

Sat 14th June: Huddersfield - The John Smith's Stadium

Sat 21st June: Isle of Wight Festival, Seaclose Park

Sat 28th June: Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Fri 4th July: London Finsbury Park

Friday 11th July: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sat 12th July: Cardiff Principality Stadium

Sat 16th August: Royal Sandringham Estate

