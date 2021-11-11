Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones visited the 4-7 Thang this week and talked about everything from his relationship with his bandmates to their latest single.

Kelly Jones popped in to see Johnny Vaughan and the 4-7 Thang and it was an utter pleasure as always.

The Stereophonics are set to release their Oochya! album on 4 March 2022 and this week shared its latest single, Do Ya Feel My Love?, so the Welsh rocker stopped by for an hour to chat all things 'Phonics with the main man.

In our interview Kelly talks about how it feels to get the band back together after a long period apart and reveals that, unlike many long-standing bands, they "still like each other".

In fact, he and fellow founding member Richard Jones go so far back that they've known each other since they were three and their mums used to go to school together... until they both got expelled for peeing in the sink that is!

The husky-voiced Welshman also reminisced about the band's Just Enough Education to Perform album, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and shared some of his classic stories featuring none other than Ronnie O'Sullivan and Tom Jones.

Kelly Jones talks to Johnny Vaughan. Picture: Radio X

Earlier this week, Stereophonics debuted their official video for Do Ya Feel My Love?

It follows the energetic first cut from the album Hanging On Your Hinges.

Speaking on the album as a whole and its unusual title, Kelly Jones explained: "Oochya! was always a saying me and the band used in the studio to mean “let’s have it”, a blast of energy and optimism and that’s what we wanted to get across with Hinges.”

Fans can expect to hear this and much much more as they play their Just Enough Education To Perform album in full on special 20th anniversary tour dates, which include a homecoming show at Llandudno's Venue Cymru and a gig at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire.

