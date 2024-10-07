Stereophonics announce Stadium Anthems Summer '25 Tour

Stereophonics are set for huge 2025 dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will embark on huge summer dates next year, by celebrating their biggest stadium hits around the UK & Ireland.

Stereophonics have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2025.

The Welsh-formed rockers are set to celebrate their biggest hits with a Stadium Anthem Summer '25 tour.

Kelly Jones and co will play dates throughout June and July, which include headline shows at Belfast Belsonic, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and London's Finsbury Park, culminating in a homecoming show at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Tickets go on general sale from stereophonics.com on Friday 11th October from 9am. See the full dates and presale information below.

Stereophonics 2025 stadium tour. Picture: Press

What are Stereophonics' 2025 dates?

Thurs 5th June: Belfast - Belsonic

Fri 6th June: Dublin - St. Annes Park

Sat 7th June: Cork - Virgin Media Park

Sat 14th June: Huddersfield - The John Smith's Stadium

Sat 28th June: Glasgow Bellahouston Park

Fri 4th July: London Finsbury Park

Sat 12th July: Cardiff Principality Stadium

How to buy tickets to Stereophonics 2025 dates:

Tickets go on general sale from stereophonics.com on Friday 11th October from 9am.

Fans can pre-order the band's forthcoming new studio album here before 2pm BST on Tuesday 8th October to get priority access to tickets on Wednesday 9th October at 9am BST.

