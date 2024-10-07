Stereophonics announce Stadium Anthems Summer '25 Tour

7 October 2024, 08:06 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 08:56

Stereophonics are set for 2025 stadium dates
Stereophonics are set for huge 2025 dates. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Kelly Jones and co will embark on huge summer dates next year, by celebrating their biggest stadium hits around the UK & Ireland.

Stereophonics have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2025.

The Welsh-formed rockers are set to celebrate their biggest hits with a Stadium Anthem Summer '25 tour.

Kelly Jones and co will play dates throughout June and July, which include headline shows at Belfast Belsonic, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and London's Finsbury Park, culminating in a homecoming show at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Tickets go on general sale from stereophonics.com on Friday 11th October from 9am. See the full dates and presale information below.

Stereophonics 2025 stadium tour
Stereophonics 2025 stadium tour. Picture: Press

What are Stereophonics' 2025 dates?

  • Thurs 5th June: Belfast - Belsonic
  • Fri 6th June: Dublin - St. Annes Park
  • Sat 7th June: Cork - Virgin Media Park
  • Sat 14th June: Huddersfield - The John Smith's Stadium
  • Sat 28th June: Glasgow Bellahouston Park
  • Fri 4th July: London Finsbury Park
  • Sat 12th July: Cardiff Principality Stadium

How to buy tickets to Stereophonics 2025 dates:

