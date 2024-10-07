Stereophonics announce Stadium Anthems Summer '25 Tour

On Air Now
7 October 2024, 08:06 | Updated: 7 October 2024, 08:56
Kelly Jones and co will embark on huge summer dates next year, by celebrating their biggest stadium hits around the UK & Ireland.
Stereophonics have announced a UK and Ireland tour for 2025.
The Welsh-formed rockers are set to celebrate their biggest hits with a Stadium Anthem Summer '25 tour.
Kelly Jones and co will play dates throughout June and July, which include headline shows at Belfast Belsonic, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and London's Finsbury Park, culminating in a homecoming show at Cardiff Principality Stadium.
Tickets go on general sale from stereophonics.com on Friday 11th October from 9am. See the full dates and presale information below.
