Stereophonics' Kelly Jones talks new Oochya! album and tour dates with Chris Moyles

By Jenny Mensah

The Stereophonics frontman came into The Chris Moyles Show this morning to talk about the band's new album and their upcoming live dates.

This Monday (6 September) saw Stereophonics announce the details of not only their new album, but a new single and tour dates.

Oochya! - which is set for release on 4 March 2022 - includes the belter of a lead single, Hanging On Your Hinges, which the band also shared today.

1/2 Oochya!💥 The new album will be released on 4th March 2022, and first single 'Hanging On Your Hinges’ is out now! We'll be playing it for you on a massive UK Arena tour in March/April 2022 following a very special show at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on 18th December 2021.. pic.twitter.com/wMGf515atj — stereophonics (@stereophonics) September 6, 2021

Speaking to Chris Moyles about the making of their new record, frontman Kelly Jones explained: "We were going to bring out a 25 year anniversary compilation thing and do a couple of new songs, and then we started looking through the hard drives and stuff like that for some new songs and I found loads of them and then we started working on some bits and before we knew it we had a double album of new stuff."

He added: "So it's a bit like a 'best of' of all the songs you've never heard before."

On top of that, the Welsh rockers have announced special homecoming end of year show at Cardiff Principality Stadium, plus a full UK tour for 2022.

Talking about their huge homecoming show, which will include very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen, the frontman said: "During the Euros I was going round to Tom Jones' house to watch the football... All the Welsh games, me and him, so I thought I'd ring up Tom to ask would he like to come to play the football stadium with us. He said, 'Oh I'd love to, yeah'"

The 47-year-old rocker added: "Because we felt like everybody in Wales and everywhere else really has been locked up for so long, we thought what better way to do some celebration at the end of the year with Tom and we thought we'd ask Catfish And The Bottlemen as they've got a little bit of Welsh heritage as well and that's what we're doing".

He then teased the band might even do some other shows in December leading up to the big date, so watch this space!

See Stereophonics 2021 UK tour dates

18 December Cardiff Principality Stadium (with very special guests Tom Jones and Catfish and the Bottlemen)

Stereophonics 2022 UK tour dates

18 March Manchester AO Arena

20 March Aberdeen P&J Live

21 March Glasgow The SSE Hydro

23 March Leeds First Direct Arena

24 March Newcastle Utilita Arena

26 March Brighton Centre

27 March Bournemouth IC

29 March Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 March Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

01 April London The O2

02 April Birmingham Resorts World Arena

For now, tickets for the announced dates go on sale on Friday 10 September at 9am via Ticketmaster and GigsAndTours

