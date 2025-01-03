Kelly Jones reveals when to expect Stereophonics' new album

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones in 2020. Picture: Mike Lewis Photography/WireImage/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Welsh rocker told Radio X's Johnny Vaughan that the band's new material is on its way very soon.

Stereophonics will release their 13th studio album in March, says Kelly Jones.

The Welsh rocker spoke to Radio X's Johnny Vaughan on a special Christmas 4 til 7 Thang show, where he discussed everything from his favourite festive track to which bird he cooks for Christmas Dinner.

Stereophonics have previously told fans a new album would be coming in 2025, but quizzed when we can expect more announcements for the year, the Maybe Tomorrow singer replied: "Yeah, our new single's out in January and then the album's in March, so there you go!"

The as-yet-untitled album will see the band continue their successful three-decade-long career and follows on from the release of Word Gets Around (1997), Performance and Cocktails (1999), Just Enough Education to Perform (2001), You Gotta Go There to Come Back (2003), Language. Sex. Violence. Other? (2005), Pull the Pin (2007), Keep Calm and Carry On (2009), Graffiti on the Train (2013), Keep the Village Alive (2015), Scream Above the Sounds (2017), Kind (2019) and Oochya! (2022).

'Phonics fans have even more to look forward to from the band next year as the Dakota rockers will embark on their Stadium Anthems Summer '25 Tour, which includes headline shows at Belfast Belsonic, Glasgow's Bellahouston Park and London's Finsbury Park and a homecoming show at Cardiff Principality Stadium.

Kelly Jones and co will also play an epic outdoor show at the Royal Sandringham Estate as part of the Heritage Live series and a headline date at Isle Of Wight Festival 2025.

The summer shows will be proceeded by a North American theatre tour, which includes dates at the likes of Toronto's Massey Hall and Brooklyn Paramount Theater in New York.

Visit stereophonics.com to see their full live dates so far and to buy remaining tickets.

