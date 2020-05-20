How The Prodigy’s Keith Flint inspired a classic Stereophonics track

20 May 2020, 21:12 | Updated: 20 May 2020, 21:16

Kelly Jones has explained how the late Firestarter rocker inspired one the tracks on their seminal album Performance And Cocktails.

Stereophonics' classic song Roll Up And Shine was inspired by The Prodigy's frontman Keith Flint.

The Welsh band's second album Performance And Cocktails album was released in March 1999, and frontman Kelly Jones has since revealed how the opening song on the record was inspired by the late Firestarter singer, who tragically passed away in 2019, aged 49.

Kelly Jones performing with Stereophonics at the Global Awards 2020
Kelly Jones performing with Stereophonics at the Global Awards 2020. Picture: Scott Garfitt/PA Wire/PA Images

Speaking to Radio X at the Global Awards last year, Kelly explained revealed: "Roll Up And Shine, the first track on Performance And Cocktails was very much inspired by The Prodigy, 'Cause The Fat Of The Land was in the charts the same week as Word Gets Around. "

"Roll out the shock parade
Free falling from a stage
Performance and cocktails
Roll up and shine"

The Prodigy were formed by Liam Howlett in Braintree, Essex in 1990, who met Keith Flint at a party.

The band - also featuring Leeroy Thronhill and MC Maxim - rode the wave of burgeoning rave culture with their debut single Charly, a track that samples the cat from 1970s public information films. It made Number 3 in the UK charts and the accompanying album The Prodigy Experience also made the Top 20 the following year.

The Prodigy and Flint were most known for Firestarter, the first single from their third album The Fat of the Land.

The Prodigy: their best tracks

Keith Flint performing live in Berlin in March 2009
Keith Flint performing live in Berlin in March 2009. Picture: Britta Pedersen/DPA/PA Images

Flint was found dead at his home on 4 March 2019. The coroner could not find sufficient evidence to prove that his death was suicide or an accident and returned an open verdict.

The loss of Flint was devastating for the rest of the band, who later tweeted:

"It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef's passing. If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence. The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all."

The band have announced that they are continuing work on the album that was underway when Keith died.

If you or anyone you know has been affected by this story, please seek help from the helplines below:

The Samaritans
Tel: 116 123
samaritans.org

Mind
MindInfoline: 0300 123 3393
mind.org.uk

Papyrus
HOPELINEUK – 0800 068 4141
papyrus-uk.org

CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably)
Helpline: 0800 58 58 58
thecalmzone.net

Maytree
Tel: 020 7263 7070
maytree.org.uk

