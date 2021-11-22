Lockdown was the catalyst for Sea Girls' new single

Henry Camamile reveals that the new track Homegrown is about "the importance of every moment".

Sea Girls have revealed that their new single was written on the first day of lockdown, with frontman Henry Camamile admitting that memories of his childhood in Lincolnshire had a huge influence on the lyrics.

The chorus of Hometown relates the singer's feelings about absent friends: "You’ll stay there and we’ll move on / You’ll never learn the words to my new song / I remember you always / Were you up for it always."

"I've never written a song like this before," Camamile told Radio X's George Godfrey. "Lockdown was a big catalyst for it.

"My sister had just had a baby and I was thinking about life and the importance of every moment."

Hometown comes from the band's forthcoming second album Homesick, which is due for release on 14 January.

Henry went on: "One day I thought, I wanna write a song about people I know, friends, who aren't around with us any more... people that we lost.

"I wanted to talk about how it was, growing up and what's going on now. A song of love for them. Saying, we remember you, we're taking you with us and we're gonna make the most of it.

"This album poured out of that experience of going home."

Sea Girls in 2021. Picture: Press

Having just finished a headline tour of the UK, Sea Girls are readying the release of Homesick, which was recorded with long-term producer Larry Hibbitt, Jacknife Lee, Jonny Coffer and Cass Lowe. The band were recording in Brixton, while their producers were calling in remotely from California.

The band head out on a series of dates in Europe in March 2022, before returning home to play Live At Leeds on Saturday 4 June alongside Bombay Bicycle Club, Nothing But Thieves and Arlo Parks.