Matt King - who plays the much loved Peep Show character - has featured in the visuals for Sam Fender's latest single.

Sam Fender has released the video for his Saturday single starring Matt King.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has enlisted the talents of the actor, who famously played the much-loved Peep Show character Super Hans.

King takes on another alter-ego for video, doing a healthy bit of interpretive dance in a working men's club, before taking to the streets in the James Slater-directed visuals.

Fender and his band make cameos throughout the video, which sees him as a chip shop owner, a busker - and of course a performer on stage.

Meanwhile Sam Fender is set to headline This Is Tomorrow Festival alongside Gerry Cinnamon.

Scottish singer-songwriter Cinnamon, who has just sold out 50,000 tickets for his forthcoming Hampden Park show - will headline the Saturday leg of the festival, while Sam Fender will play an epic homecoming show on the Sunday.

This Is Tomorrow takes place in Exhibition Park in Newcastle on 22-24 May 2020.

Festival organiser Steve Davis, said: "With Friday's headliners and the full line-up for all days still to be added, we're confident this will be one of the stand-out live music events in the country for 2020.

“We have worked positively with both Sam and Gerry's teams to bring lineups that both headliners wanted, I am really happy with the end result. As ever I'd like to thank the Freemen of Newcastle, Urban Green and Newcastle Council for their can-do attitude when it comes to bringing large scale events to the city.

“We have new elements to add to the festival in 2020 and we are excited to see it develop, to have two of the UK's hottest talents headlining is really positive for the event."

