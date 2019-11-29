WATCH: Sam Fender shares Saturday video starring Peep Show’s Super Hans

29 November 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 29 November 2019, 15:57

Matt King - who plays the much loved Peep Show character - has featured in the visuals for Sam Fender's latest single.

Sam Fender has released the video for his Saturday single starring Matt King.

The Geordie singer-songwriter has enlisted the talents of the actor, who famously played the much-loved Peep Show character Super Hans.

Watch it above.

King takes on another alter-ego for video, doing a healthy bit of interpretive dance in a working men's club, before taking to the streets in the James Slater-directed visuals.

Fender and his band make cameos throughout the video, which sees him as a chip shop owner, a busker - and of course a performer on stage.

WATCH: Sam Fender releases intense video for The Borders single

Matt King - who is best known for playing Super Hans in Peep Show - stars in Sam Fender's Saturday video
Matt King - who is best known for playing Super Hans in Peep Show - stars in Sam Fender's Saturday video. Picture: YouTube/Sam Fender

Sam Fender: Stop comparing me to Bruce Springsteen

Meanwhile Sam Fender is set to headline This Is Tomorrow Festival alongside Gerry Cinnamon.

Scottish singer-songwriter Cinnamon, who has just sold out 50,000 tickets for his forthcoming Hampden Park show - will headline the Saturday leg of the festival, while Sam Fender will play an epic homecoming show on the Sunday. 

This Is Tomorrow takes place in Exhibition Park in Newcastle on 22-24 May 2020.

Festival organiser Steve Davis, said: "With Friday's headliners and the full line-up for all days still to be added, we're confident this will be one of the stand-out live music events in the country for 2020.

“We have worked positively with both Sam and Gerry's teams to bring lineups that both headliners wanted, I am really happy with the end result. As ever I'd like to thank the Freemen of Newcastle, Urban Green and Newcastle Council for their can-do attitude when it comes to bringing large scale events to the city.

“We have new elements to add to the festival in 2020 and we are excited to see it develop, to have two of the UK's hottest talents headlining is really positive for the event."

Watch Sam Fender perform live at the O2 Ritz Manchester:

Latest Videos

Chris Moyles recalls getting sacked in his dream, and it's all down to getting his drawers taken away

VIDEO: Chris Moyles got sacked in his dream and he was NOT happy

The Chris Moyles Show

Kevin Smith talks about his heart attack and extreme weight loss with Chris Moyles

WATCH: Kevin Smith talks to Chris Moyles about his heart attack and extreme weight loss

The Chris Moyles Show

Gavin and Stacey first look teaser released

WATCH: The first Gavin and Stacey Christmas special sneak peek has been released

News

Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

VIDEO: Chris Moyles rants about The X Factor: Celebrity

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest News

See more Latest News

Green Day in 1994

Green Day’s best lyrics

Green Day

Gerry Cinnamon

LISTEN: Gerry Cinnamon releases The Bonny single

Gerry Cinnamon

Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at the 60th annual GRAMMY Awards

Coldplay's Chris Martin reveals they'll do "a couple more shows" amid climate change fears

Coldplay

Gerry Cinnamon 2019

Gerry Cinnamon announces 2020 UK & Ireland tour

Gerry Cinnamon

James recalls the heroic moment he chased after thieves

VIDEO: James is a total hero and Chris Moyles can't get enough of it

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

I'm not trying to be a negative, but sometimes people need to know when they are in the wrong.

The Who's Pete Townshend apologises for comments on the late Keith Moon and John Entwistle

The Who

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall returns to host The BRIT Awards 2020

News

Bez from Happy Mondays performs at Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands on May 20 1991

The 10 best BAGGY albums

Features

Courteeners' Liam Fray and Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner

WATCH: Courteeners cover Arctic Monkeys' Suck It And See at Sheffield gig

Courteeners

JIMI HENDRIX at Isle Of Wight Festival 1970

Where was Jimi Hendrix's final gig and what did he play?

Features

Christmas Jumpers 2019

The best Christmas jumpers for 2019

Features