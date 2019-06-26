Sam Fender cancels Glastonbury appearance

26 June 2019, 19:15 | Updated: 26 June 2019, 19:17

Sam Fender
Sam Fender. Picture: Press/ Chuff Media

The singer-songwriter is “absolutely gutted” that he’s had to pull out of his slot on the John Peel Stage due to illness.

Sam Fender has had to cancel his appearance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival due to illness. He was due to play the John Peel Stage at 3.15pm on Friday (28 June).

In a tweet, the Hypersonic Missiles singer said: “Absolutely gutted to share that I’ll not be able to perform at Glastonbury this weekend.

“It’s always been a dream to play at Worthy Farm and I wouldn’t miss it for the world, but the docs have told me I need longer to recover from illness. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to return next year.”

The singe also confirmed that his appearances at Les Eurockenees, Down The Rabbit Hole and Barn On The Farm festivals, which were due to take place next week, have all been cancelled too. The illness affected his appearances at Neighbourhood Weekender, All Points East and Isle Of Wight Festivals earlier this month, which he tweeted had meant his vocal cords were in "bad shape".

A show in Bristol tomorrow (27 June) has been rescheduled to 9 August, the same day that his debut album Hypersonic Missiles is released. The Bristol show itself was re-scheduled from 13 May due to the same health problems, which also affected a show in Exeter.

Fender promised that “new music” will arrive next week and the musician has a full UK tour set for December 2019.

