Sam Fender plays huge show in Newcastle - see the setlist

Sam Fender played a huge homecoming show in June 2023. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fender played an impressive set to a homecoming crowd . Find out what Sam played on his first night in Newcastle.

Sam Fender made a triumphant return home last night (Friday 9th June) when he headlined the first of two nights at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Walking on stage to the Champions League anthem, Fender played a stunning set to 50,000 fans which dipped into both of his Number 1 albums, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under.

Insane to hear this with a full band at Sam Fender last night. 🎷 pic.twitter.com/R4YKqciMeZ — Stephen Allen (@StephenAllen88) June 10, 2023

The setlist included fan favourites such as the opener Will We Talk?, Getting Started and Spit Of You, plus the moving Dead Boys.

🎥 the crowd and fireworks tonight in st james park, insane! #SamFenderSJP

©lizenever pic.twitter.com/IuPZmHgRsF — Sam Fender Daily (@dailyfender) June 9, 2023

Elsewhere, Fender was joined by his brother Liam on a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 1985 hit I'm On Fire.

sam fender - I'm on fire(Springsteen cover) St james park , newcastle 9.6.23

The encore featured the last single Wild Grey Ocean, the singalong Saturday and the stunning climax of Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

Fender returns to St James' Park this evening, Saturday 10th June.

Sam fender hypersonic missiles extended | St James’ park | 9th June 2023

Sam Fender St James Park, Newcastle 9th June 2023 setlist

Will We Talk?

Getting Started

Dead Boys

Mantra

I'm On Fire

The Borders

Spice

Howdon Aldi Death Queue

Get You Down

Spit Of You

Alright

Play God

The Dying Light

Encore:

Wild Grey Ocean

Saturday

Seventeen Going Under

Hypersonic Missiles