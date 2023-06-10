Sam Fender plays huge show in Newcastle - see the setlist

10 June 2023, 11:14 | Updated: 10 June 2023, 11:18

Sam Fender played a huge homecoming show in June 2023
Sam Fender played a huge homecoming show in June 2023. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Fender played an impressive set to a homecoming crowd . Find out what Sam played on his first night in Newcastle.

Sam Fender made a triumphant return home last night (Friday 9th June) when he headlined the first of two nights at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Walking on stage to the Champions League anthem, Fender played a stunning set to 50,000 fans which dipped into both of his Number 1 albums, Hypersonic Missiles and Seventeen Going Under.

The setlist included fan favourites such as the opener Will We Talk?, Getting Started and Spit Of You, plus the moving Dead Boys.

Elsewhere, Fender was joined by his brother Liam on a cover of Bruce Springsteen's 1985 hit I'm On Fire.

sam fender - I'm on fire(Springsteen cover) St james park , newcastle 9.6.23

The encore featured the last single Wild Grey Ocean, the singalong Saturday and the stunning climax of Seventeen Going Under and Hypersonic Missiles.

Fender returns to St James' Park this evening, Saturday 10th June.

Sam fender hypersonic missiles extended | St James’ park | 9th June 2023

Sam Fender St James Park, Newcastle 9th June 2023 setlist

  • Will We Talk?
  • Getting Started
  • Dead Boys
  • Mantra
  • I'm On Fire
  • The Borders
  • Spice
  • Howdon Aldi Death Queue
  • Get You Down
  • Spit Of You
  • Alright
  • Play God
  • The Dying Light

Encore:

  • Wild Grey Ocean
  • Saturday
  • Seventeen Going Under
  • Hypersonic Missiles

HOW TO LISTEN

You can listen to Radio X across multiple platforms

All the ways you can listen to Radio X

More on Sam Fender

What have you always wanted to know about Sam Fender?

Sam Fender answers his most Googled questions!

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie Slang

Sam Fender teaches us Geordie slang

Sam Fender Track By Track

Sam Fender on Seventeen Going Under

Sam Fender in session at Radio X

Sam Fender performs tracks from his debut album Hypersonic Missiles

Sam Fender performs on stage at Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow, October 2021

Sam Fender is proud of racking up "record-breaking" bar tab while making his last album