Sam Fender and Elton John set for special World AIDS Day performance

Sam Fender and Elton John. Picture: 1. Thomas M Jackson/Redferns/ Getty 2. Dave Simpson/WireImage/Getty Images

The Geordie singer-songwriter is set for an exclusive performance with the legendary British artist and charity founder on TikTok to help raise awareness of the disease.

Sam Fender is set to take part in an exclusive performance with Elton John in support of World AIDS Day 2020.

The North Shields singer-songwriter has teamed up with the legendary piano man - who is also his friend and mentor - for the collab, which will take place on TikTok this Tuesday (1 December) from 7pm.

I'll be joining @eltonofficial for an exclusive performance in support of #WorldAIDSDay @ejaf. Watch on @tiktok_uk live from 7pm GMT tomorrow x pic.twitter.com/eEe5A6u8dx — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) November 30, 2020

Elton John is a huge ambassador for those living with HIV and AIDS, founding the Elton John AIDS Foundation in 1992 to help fight disease which had affected so many in his community, including friends Ryan White and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

The Tiny Dancer singer has since raised hundreds of millions for the cause, hosting galas and balls as well has his famous annual Academy Award Party since 1993, while using his public profile to raise awareness of the disease and provide funding for education and research.

READ MORE: How Elton John became an LGBTQ advocate and icon

To mark the day the Rocket Man took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, which began: "Today is #WorldAIDSDay and is a time for us to commemorate those who lost their lives too soon to an epidemic that has spanned over 40 years. An epidemic that has taken away too many of our loved ones. It is a crucial moment for us to reignite momentum in our fight for the 38 million people who are currently living with HIV."

He added: "For 28 years, my Foundation, @ejaf, has done everything it can to challenge stigma and discrimination, prevent infections and provide care with love and compassion. However, these challenges remain a significant barrier to us reaching a world free from AIDS. We will not give up. We will continue to advocate for a world that is accepting and kind, where everyone has the opportunity to live the life they deserve."

READ MORE: How Elton John and Sam Fender became friends

Meanwhile, Sam is also doing his bit to help the vulnerable by teaming up with two organisations on his Christmas track, which is a cover of Lindisfarne's Winter Song.

Fender said of the news: "I’m so excited to share this with you, I’ve recorded a cover of ‘winter song’ by Alan Hull, for those who don’t know him, Alan was the main writer in the band Lindisfarne (certified Geordie legends) I wanted to do a Christmas song, I wanted it to be close to my home and my heart.

"For me the words are more relevant this year than ever, Christmas won’t be the same for a lot of people this year, that’s why I picked this song. Alan truly was one of the most fantastic and underrated writers of his time, I hope I’ve done it justice, I’m really proud of it."

The lyric video was released in collaboration with People of the Streets and features photos captured by the homeless.

Watch it here:

Founded in a university bedroom in 2017, People of the Streets is an international social enterprise that puts human stories at the heart of the public conversation on homelessness. Participants in their courses learn photography skills and develop a portfolio of visual and written work, which is then exhibited in a range of venues and offered for sale, with profits from each sale going to the creator of the work through a self-development fund administered by the participant in partnership with social workers. The video features a number of those photographs, sharing a perspective of the street from those currently living on it.

In tandem with the People of the Streets collaboration, Sam is also selling The Big Issue via his official webstore at www.samfender.com – with vendors unable to work due to COVID restrictions, has partnered with The Big Issue will all profits going straight back to the magazine to be split between them and the vendors.

READ MORE: Sam Fender says indie bands will struggle without grassroots venues