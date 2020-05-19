WATCH: Royal Blood respond to 10-year-old drummer's epic Out Of The Black cover
19 May 2020, 15:29 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 15:45
See Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher's reaction to the awesome talent of Nandi Bushell on their Out Of The Black song.
Royal Blood have reacted to a "rocking" rendition of their Out Of The Black track.
Lockdown is choc-full of covers and renditions from all around the musical spectrum, but it's always somehow more impressive when it comes from a talented young kid.
Replying to 10-year-old Nandi Bushell's take on their 2013 single, writing: "Absolutely rocking the tubs!".
I love rocking out to #outoftheblack by @royalblooduk! This is a rocking tune @BenjiTalent and #mikekerr! I went full #zulu in this video. The white paint is traditionally #zulu #facepainting @LudwigDrumsHQ @ZildjianCompany @vicfirth @Roland_US pic.twitter.com/lZPOfkCQrP— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) May 17, 2020
QUIZ: Match the rock star to the other member of their duo
If Nandi looks familiar to you, that's because she's a talented musician who's covered some of the biggest rock songs of all time.
She's also appeared on everything from The Ellen Show to The Great British Sewing Bee and Argos' 2019's Christmas advert.
Watch Nandi in action on the festive commercial here:
Watch her take on Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm:
On the menu this week! @ArcticMonkeys #brainstorm is a LOT of fun to play, I can totally lose myself in this tune. Loving your beats @matthelders ! #articmonkeys #matthelders #alexturner #jamiecook #nickomalley @ZildjianCompany @LudwigDrumsHQ @vicfirth pic.twitter.com/5pI92y1ryU— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) May 3, 2020
See her perform the accompaniment to The Killers' Mr. Brightside:
I discovered @thekillers this week! YES! Totally in love with Mr Brightside. It makes me feel so happy jamming to it. Hope you enjoy my cover @BrandonFlowers #thekillers #mrbrightside @LudwigDrumsHQ @ZildjianCompany @vicfirth #ludwig #zildjian #vicfirth #questlove pic.twitter.com/OTpFnxSPdt— Nandi Bushell (@Nandi_Bushell) April 10, 2020
Rock on Nandi!
VIDEO: 8-year-old Nandi Bushell drums to Foo Fighters' Everlong in bid to jam with band