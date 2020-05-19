WATCH: Royal Blood respond to 10-year-old drummer's epic Out Of The Black cover

19 May 2020, 15:29 | Updated: 19 May 2020, 15:45

Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher
Royal Blood's Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher. Picture: Press

See Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher's reaction to the awesome talent of Nandi Bushell on their Out Of The Black song.

Royal Blood have reacted to a "rocking" rendition of their Out Of The Black track.

Lockdown is choc-full of covers and renditions from all around the musical spectrum, but it's always somehow more impressive when it comes from a talented young kid.

Replying to 10-year-old Nandi Bushell's take on their 2013 single, writing: "Absolutely rocking the tubs!".

QUIZ: Match the rock star to the other member of their duo

If Nandi looks familiar to you, that's because she's a talented musician who's covered some of the biggest rock songs of all time.

She's also appeared on everything from The Ellen Show to The Great British Sewing Bee and Argos' 2019's Christmas advert.

Watch Nandi in action on the festive commercial here:

Watch her take on Arctic Monkeys' Brianstorm:

See her perform the accompaniment to The Killers' Mr. Brightside:

Rock on Nandi!

VIDEO: 8-year-old Nandi Bushell drums to Foo Fighters' Everlong in bid to jam with band

