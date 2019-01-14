VIDEO: 8-Year-Old Girl Drums To Foo Fighters' Everlong In Bid To Jam With Band

Talented young drummer Nandi Bushell has shared her epic version of the track in hopes of being noticed by the Learn To Fly rockers.

An 8-year-old has shared a video of herself drumming to Foo Fighters.

Nandi Bushell from Ipswich loves music, singing and playing the drums, and it looks like she's a big fan of the Foos too.

The talented tub thumper shared a video of herself drumming along to the band's Everlong anthem in the hopes of getting noticed by the band.

Watch her epic rendition above, courtesy of her official Twitter @Nandi_Bushell.

8-year-old drummer Nandi Lily Bushell drums to Foo Fighters' Everlong. Picture: Twitter/Nandi_Bushell

Nandi's father explained just how talented his daughter is, telling Radio X: "Nandi was recently in the latest John Lewis Bohemian Rhapsody advert as the drummer girl who comes out of the volcano."

Watch it and see if you can spot her below:

The proud dad added: "At only eight, Nandi is one of the youngest musicians to record at the world famous RAK studio in London where the likes of Led Zeppelin, Radiohead, The Last Shadow puppets, Miles Kane, Adele have also recorded. Very rock and roll!"

If you're digging young Nandi's work, check out her YouTube channel and her Instagram below:

YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/Nandi_Bushell

Instagram: https://instagram.com/nandi_bushell/

Absolute legend!