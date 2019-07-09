QUIZ: Match the famous rock star to the member of their duo

Jack White. Picture: Press/David James Swanson

We celebrate Jack White's birthday with a quiz on some of the most famous duos in rock. Think you can guess them all? It might be harder than you think.

This week sees Jack White turn 44 years old.

The Michigan rocker is known as a solo artist and for his work with The Raconteurs, but is undoubtedly most famous for being one half of The White Stripes.

You might not struggle to remember the name of his female band mate, but do you think you'd fare as well with other famous duos?

Take our quiz below to find out:

READ MORE: Jack White receives the keys to Cincinnati