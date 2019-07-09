QUIZ: Match the famous rock star to the member of their duo

9 July 2019, 17:58 | Updated: 9 July 2019, 18:24

Jack White
Jack White. Picture: Press/David James Swanson

We celebrate Jack White's birthday with a quiz on some of the most famous duos in rock. Think you can guess them all? It might be harder than you think.

This week sees Jack White turn 44 years old.

The Michigan rocker is known as a solo artist and for his work with The Raconteurs, but is undoubtedly most famous for being one half of The White Stripes.

You might not struggle to remember the name of his female band mate, but do you think you'd fare as well with other famous duos?

Take our quiz below to find out:

READ MORE: Jack White receives the keys to Cincinnati

Play More Quizzes & Games

See more Play More Quizzes & Games

Arctic Monkeys live in 2018

QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Arctic Monkeys Lyrics?

Glastonbury line-ups

QUIZ: Can you guess the year from the Glastonbury line-up?

A screenshot from Blur's classic video for their 1999 Coffee & TV single

Celebrate 20 years of Coffee & TV with our classic Britpop music videos quiz

Blur

Festival-goers in fancy dress at Glastonbury

QUIZ: What kind of Glastonbury-goer are you?

Kings of Leon

QUIZ: Which Kings Of Leon Album Are You?

The Killers in 2017

QUIZ: How well do you know your Killers lyrics?

Latest On Radio X

Second albums

The best follow-up albums of all time

Lists

Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters' surprise three-track live EP: why is it titled 00950025?

Foo Fighters

Friendly Fires play TRNSMT Festival 2019

Glasgow weather forecast: Will TRNSMT Festival 2019 be a washout?
Panic At The Disco play Leeds Festival 2018

New names added to Reading & Leeds as festival set to go plastic-free by 2021
Courtney Love performs with Smashing Pumpkins during their 30th anniversary performance

Are these the greatest ever female rock stars?

Features

Dublin band Inhaler and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher

Anaïs Gallagher shoots My Honest Face video for Bono's son's band Inhaler

Noel Gallagher