Royal Blood share impassioned post on their privilege

Royal Blood. Picture: Warner Records/Press/Perou

The Brighton duo have shared a post on Instagram, where they declared: "Our white privilege knows no bounds".

Royal Blood took to social media to speak out about white privilege.

The Brighton duo - who are comprised of frontman Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher - shared a passionate post on Instagram, which tackled themes of privilege and social injustice.

A photo with their statement read: "We have been described as 'two guys making a lot of noise' for nearly 6 years now, but the truth is we are two white males, adopting and basking in an entire genre of music that was created by black culture and black musicians.

"Our white privilege knows no bounds and has provided us every stepping stone of opportunity required along the way for a band like ours to get to the position we're currently in."

They added: "We must all educate ourselves further on social injustice and donate where we can! We refused to be silent on this matter and want to be a voice for change."

They accompanied their post with the comment: "I’m not apologising for being white or dismissing our hard work, but talent is a product of nurture and opportunity that starts at infancy. ‘Outliers’ by Malcom Gladwell explains this perfectly

"Many of you acknowledge you loved our music before knowing the colour of our skin but I challenge that you may have never discovered us in the first place if it wasn’t for the platforms and opportunities provided to us along the way that being white enabled.

It’s like being the world bowling champion but being the only player with the barriers up. I’m just acknowledging that.

"This isn’t about our band anyway, this is a human rights issue. Donate money and hate me at the same time x".

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

The Bail Project