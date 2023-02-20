Royal Blood announce intimate European dates for 2023

20 February 2023, 11:47

Find out where Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher are headed this summer and how to buy tickets.

Royal Blood have announced European live dates for 2023.

The Brighton duo are set to play intimate gigs on the continent, with shows which include dates in Germany, France and more.

Find out where the Trouble’s Coming rockers are playing and how to buy tickets.

What are Royal Blood’s 2023 European dates?

  • 5th June 2023: Mijmegen, NL -
  • 6th June 2023: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
  • 11th June 2023: Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
  • 13th June 2023: Mannheim, DE - Zeltfestival Rhein-Neckar
  • 14th June2023: Nancy, FR - L'Autre Canal
  • 30th June 2023: Toulouse, FR - Le Bikini
  • 2nd July 2023: Toulouse, FR - Sagres Campo Pequeno
  • 7th July 2023: Lisbon, PT - La Cooperative De Mai
  • 13th July 2023: Clermont-Ferrand, FR - Neumunster Abbey

When do Royal Blood's tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on presale on Wednesday 22nd February at 10am local time. The general sale takes place on Friday 24th February at 10am local time.

The link for the presale can be found at

Who’s joining them as support?

Support acts for Royal Blood’s European dates are still to be announced.

