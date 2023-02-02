Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller & Bombay Bicycle Club for Y Not Festival 2023

The Derbyshire festival has shared its first wave of acts for 2023. Find out who's playing and how to buy tickets.

Y Not Festival has shared its first line-up announcement for 2023.

The festival - which takes place from 28th to 30th July - will see Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club headline, with many more acts announced on the bill.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far, including when it takes place, who's headlining, who else is on the line-up and how to buy tickets.

What date is Y Not Festival 2023?

Y Not Festival takes place from 20th to 30th July 2023 at Pikehall, Derbyshire.

Y Not Festival kicks off on 28th July this year. Picture: Tony Woolliscroft/Getty Images

Who's headlining Y Not 2023?

Royal Blood, Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club headline Y Not 2023. The Brighton duo will open the weekend with a headline slot on the Friday night of the festival. Serge Pizzorno and co will top the bill on the Saturday night of the festival and The Modfather will close the festival on Sunday night. Meanwhile, fan favourites Bombay Bicycle Club will headline the Thursday night on the festival.

Who's on the Y Not 2023 line-up?

Joining Kasabian, Paul Weller and Bombay Bicycle Club on the bill are the likes of The Wombats, James, DMA’S, Maisie Peters, The Charlatans, Everything Everything, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, beabadoobee, Reytons and Jamie Webster. Plus, Circa Waves*, Kate Nash, KT Tunstall, The Murder Capital, The K’s, The Beths, Red Rum Club, The Mary Wallopers Billy Nomates, Crawlers, Rachel Chinouriri, Courting, Kid Kapichi, Beans On Toast, Wunderhorse, The Blinders*, Chappaqua Wrestling, Sprints, Somebody’s Child, Prima Queen, Dead Pony, The Last Dinner Party, Lizzie Esau, Tom A. Smith, Calum Bowie, George O’Hanlon, Raised By Owls, King Pleasure and the Biscuit Boys with many more acts to be announced.

How to buy Y Not Festival tickets:

Tickets for all days are on sale now via www.ynotfestival.com

