Royal Blood share Boilermaker video

The Brighton duo have shared the studio version of their Josh Homme-produced track. Watch the official video for the fan favourite here.

Royal Blood have shared the official video for their Boilermaker track.

The Brighton duo - comprised of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher - captured the imagination of fans when they performed the epic track live throughout 2019.

Now, the band have decided to share the official studio version of the song, along with its accompanying video.

Watch it here:

The song was produced by Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme and recorded at his vibey Pink Duck studio in Los Angeles.

The two bands have previously toured North America together, while Kerr also contributed vocals to Crucifire, a track from Homme’s Desert Sessions project.

Frontman Kerr said of the track: "I had Boilermaker up my sleeve and it felt like a very natural decision to go and cut that track at his studio. Josh is such a strong-willed character. He gave us such confidence in ourselves".

Boilermaker comes ahead of the band's Typhoons album, which is set for release on 30 April 2021.

It also follows Typhoons, Trouble’s Coming and Limbo, which are all available as instant downloads for fans who pre-order the album here.

